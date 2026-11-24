Out of 232 applications received, only 51 got green signal

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 23: It was not less than a dream coming true for the 40 members of Sikh community who left Jammu to be a part of the pilgrimage to the historic Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan-the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji-the founder of Sikhism.

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From housewives to farmers and from retired government officers and other employees and businessmen, the 40 Sikhs in this group of pilgrims were from diverse backgrounds and from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

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"The religious slogans of 'Sat Naam Wahe Guru and Jo Bole So Nihal-Sat Shri Akaal', raised by the pilgrims made the journey spiritual, right from the popular Baba Fateh Singh Ji Gurudwara in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu to the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar," informed Manjeet Singh, driver who took these Sikh pilgrims in a video coach bus from Fateh Singh Gurudwara at 9.30 pm on November 21, 2026 to the historic Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

He informed that they reached the Golden Temple by 2.30 pm where these pilgrims from J&K paid obeisance and after a halt of few hours there, they left the place at 6 am the very next day for Wagah border where these pilgrims joined the already stationed pilgrims from different parts of the country standing in queues for the onwards journey to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land route.

Manjeet informed that for the last 12 years, he is performing the Sewa (holy service) of transporting the Sikh pilgrims from J&K to Wagah twice a year, during the festival of Baisakhi and on Guru Nanak Ji's birth anniversary celebrations.

He said that he will now bring back these pilgrims on December 1, 2026 from Wagah after they complete the holy pilgrimage.

Sources informed that about 232 applications were received from the J&K Sikh pilgrims this year but the authorities concerned gave clearance to 51 pilgrims only.

They also said that earlier the number of such pilgrims participating in the revered pilgrimage used to remain between 150 and 200.

When contacted, District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu president, Ranjit Singh Tohra informed that visa for 51 Sikh pilgrims was cleared and out of these 40 left by bus from Jammu and the remaining might have reached Wagah using their own conveyances.

"All DGPC members and others prominent persons were present when the bus was flagged off from Baba Fateh Singh Ji Gurudwara in Jammu carrying 40 Sikh pilgrims," he maintained adding that of the 51 pilgrims cleared for the pilgrimage, about 5-7 might have dropped their visit to the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji owing to certain reasons.

Tohra also informed that the Sikh pilgrims from J&K may also visit historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan like Gurudwara Sacha Sauda at Farooqabad, Sri Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib at Narowal, Gurudwara Rori Sahib at Eminabad and Gurudwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore.

Sources informed that this Sikh pilgrimage is not very expensive and is affordable to all.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhs is being celebrated on November 24, 2026 as 'Prakash Parav' and special programmes are being organized on this occasion at the birth place of Guru Nanak Ji in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Sikhs consider it auspicious to pay obeisance at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara on this day.