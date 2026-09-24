About 30,000 personnel deployed for Lord Ganesha idols immersion in Hyderabad on Sept 25

HYDERABAD, Sep 23 : Elaborate arrangements have been made in Hyderabad for the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols on September 25, with about 30,000 police personnel police personnel deployed for security, crowd management and traffic regulation and more than 10,000 CCTV cameras used for surveillance, police said on Wednesday.

Additionally, 24 advanced drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras have been deployed along major thoroughfares to monitor crowd density and facilitate automated counting of idols, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters.

Personnel equipped with high-powered binoculars and wireless sets have been positioned on rooftops of elevated buildings along the procession routes and will remain in constant communication with the main control room, he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across Telangana on September 14 with devotional fervour and gaiety.

While idol immersions, which began on the third day of the festivities, have been continuing peacefully across the city, the Hyderabad Police has made extensive security arrangements for the final grand procession from Balapur Ganesh on September 25, he said.

A robust security perimeter has been established across Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful immersion without any untoward incidents, the Commissioner said.

A comprehensive bandobast strategy is being implemented, taking into account the lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols arriving from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City and neighbouring districts, he said, adding that necessary measures were being taken in coordination with various government departments.

"The Hyderabad Police has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the Ganesh immersion procession is concluded peacefully, smoothly and securely. We request all city residents to maintain composure, exercise self-restraint and celebrate the festival in a spirit of harmony," Sajjanar said.

However, he said indulging in vulgar behaviour or misbehaving under the guise of festivities was completely unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

"The police department will take strict action against any misconduct," he said.

Police will take stern action against those posting hate speech or inflammatory content or spreading rumours on social media, he said.

The Hyderabad Police chief said idol immersion must take place strictly at designated water bodies in accordance with High Court directives.

To maintain law and order, approximately 20,000 personnel from the Law and Order, Traffic, Task Force, Special Branch, City Security Wing and CAR units of the Hyderabad Commissionerate have been deployed, Sajjanar said.

Additionally, 42 platoons comprising 8,142 experienced personnel have been allocated across seven security zones, he said.

Four companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in sensitive areas, while two companies of the CRPF have also been posted, he said.

A total of 53 Bomb Detection teams have been deployed, with intensive security checks being conducted at city entry points, bus terminals, railway stations and shopping malls.

The Commissioner said more than 10,000 CCTV cameras along the main procession routes had been integrated with the main control room at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC).

In compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on public health and noise pollution control, police have banned DJ systems, sound mixers, high-decibel audio equipment and firecrackers during the procession, he said.

To prevent mishaps at major water bodies, expert divers and rescue boats from the Indian Army and the Tourism Department have been stationed, the commissioner said.

So far, 32,878 idols from various regions have been immersed successfully, including 6,108 idols from within Hyderabad city limits, Sajjanar added. (PTI)