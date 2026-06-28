About 200 establishments get JMC notice for fire safety compliance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has issued notices to nearly 200 establishments for obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Fire & Emergency Services Department.

These organizations included private hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, lodges and other high-footfall commercial establishments operating within JMC limits.

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The action has been initiated under the directions of JMC Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, who has stressed the need for strict compliance with fire safety norms and underscored that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

The drive has been launched in view of serious concerns regarding statutory compliance and emergency preparedness.

The Commissioner has directed all the defaulting establishments to submit copies of valid Fire Safety NOCs within seven days from the date of receipt of the notices.

He directed the Enforcement Wing to closely monitor compliance and take stringent action against establishments found violating fire safety norms.

JMC has categorically warned that failure to furnish the requisite Fire Safety NOC within the stipulated period, or the detection of any establishment operating without fire safety clearance upon verification, will invite strict legal action, including sealing of the premises.

JMC reiterated that the owners, proprietors, and managements of these establishments bear the sole responsibility for ensuring adherence to all prescribed fire safety standards. Any untoward incident arising out of negligence or non-compliance shall be the sole responsibility of the concerned management.

JMC has appealed to all the defaulting establishments to immediately obtain the necessary clearances from the Fire & Emergency Services Department and submit the same to the JMC Enforcement Wing to avoid punitive action and ensure the safety of citizens.