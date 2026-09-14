KATHMANDU, Sept 14: Nepali film "Elephants in the Fog" has been selected to represent Nepal at the 99th Academy Awards.

The International Feature Film Selection Committee (Nepal) had received two films including "Gauthali" for consideration. However, the committee announced "Elephants in the Fog" (Tiniharu) will represent Nepal in the Oscar in 2027.

After a thorough evaluation of both films based on technical aspects, storytelling, emotional analysis of characters, and artistic work, and film quality, the film 'Elephants in the Fog' has been selected to represent Nepal for the prestigious international award, the committee said in a press release.

The Cannes Jury Prize-winning Nepali feature "Elephants in the Fog" is directed by Abinash Bikram Shah. Abinash Bikram Shah's 'Elephants in the Fog' has been selected as Nepal's official entry for the 99 the Academy Awards taking place in 2027, according to the press release. "The film will represent Nepal in the Best International Feature Film category."

The film has already had a remarkable international journey. It became the first Nepali feature film selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize. The film is currently running in theatres across Nepal in its second week.

"To represent Nepal on this stage is a quiet, humbling honour. This story was never mine to own, it belongs to those who carry their lives through the fog, unseen and unheard. Today, their existence step into the light, impossible to erase. That is the only victory that truly matters," remarked Abinash Shah in his comments regarding the selection of the film for Oscar.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has congratulated the film for its entry to the Oscar Award for the year 2027. "The film 'Elephants in the Fog' (Tiniharu) directed by Abinash Bikram Shah has been officially selected for its entry to the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars)," he noted. "Hearty congratulations to the entire team and many, many good wishes for the next journey," the Prime Minister wrote in social media. (PTI)