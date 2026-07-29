Abhishek inspects Govt Nursing College building for shifting of DC office

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 28: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, today visited the Government Nursing College building to inspect the arrangements being made for the shifting of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar Sihag and Superintending Engineer, PWD (R&B), Manzoor Ahmed during the inspection.

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During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing renovation and modification works being carried out to make the building ready for office functioning. He inspected various sections of the premises and took stock of the progress of the works.

The DC directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure its timely completion so that the office can be shifted at the earliest. He stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards while executing the works and instructed the concerned officers to ensure that all essential facilities, including power, water supply, sanitation, internet connectivity and office infrastructure are put in place well before the shifting.

The SE PWD (R&B) briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the status of the ongoing works and informed him that all efforts are being made to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeline.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that all necessary arrangements should be completed in a time-bound manner to ensure the smooth functioning of administrative offices and uninterrupted public service delivery.