Abhinav appointed as BJP Trade Cell In-Charge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: BJP high command appointed Abhinav Anand, co-convener, Trade Cell BJP J&K, as the in-charge Trade Cell for Jammu City, Udhampur and Ramban districts.

The decision was taken under the guidance and leadership of BJP J&K president, Sat Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) and general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul, convener, All Trade Cells, Ved Sharma and convener, Trade Cell BJP J&K, Sham Lal Langer.

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On being entrusted with the responsibility, Abhinav Anand expressed gratitude to the senior leadership and the BJP high command for reposing faith in him.

He further stated that the responsibility is both an honour and a commitment and assured to work in close coordination with the party leadership, district units and members of the Trade Cell to strengthen the organization and its connect with the business community.