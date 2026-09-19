Abdullah Family Maintain Ties with Centre, But Make Kashmiris Its Enemy: LOP
Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the Abdullah family-right from Sheikh to Omar Abdullah- always maintained strong ties with Centre and attend marriages and family function of leaders of the Centre but make ordinary Kashmir the Enemy of...
Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the Abdullah family-right from Sheikh to Omar Abdullah- always maintained strong ties with Centre and attend marriages and family function of leaders of the Centre but make ordinary Kashmir the Enemy of the Centre .
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