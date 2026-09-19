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Home / Videos / Abdullah Family Maintain Ties with Centre, But Make Kashmiris Its Enemy: LOP

Abdullah Family Maintain Ties with Centre, But Make Kashmiris Its Enemy: LOP

Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the Abdullah family-right from Sheikh to Omar Abdullah- always maintained strong ties with Centre and attend marriages and family function of leaders of the Centre but make ordinary Kashmir the Enemy of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:36 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the Abdullah family-right from Sheikh to Omar Abdullah- always maintained strong ties with Centre and attend marriages and family function of leaders of the Centre but make ordinary Kashmir the Enemy of the Centre .

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