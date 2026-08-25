Abdul Jabbar IPS Posted To J&K Segment Of Joint AGMUT Cadre

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the posting of Shri Abdul Jabbar, IPS (AGMUT: 2008) to the Jammu & Kashmir segment of the Joint AGMUT Cadre with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 25, 2026, the posting comes following Abdul Jabbar’s repatriation from Central Deputation.

The order, issued by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, stated that Abdul Jabbar has been posted to the Jammu & Kashmir segment of the Joint AGMUT Cadre until further orders.

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The officer had reported to the cadre on August 24, 2026. The period between his reporting to the cadre and the issuance of the posting order has been treated as “awaiting posting.”

The order further stated that the decision was issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Chief Secretaries of Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Mizoram, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Goa, besides the Advisor to the Administrator of DN&HDD and Lakshadweep, and the Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir.

The posting assumes significance as Abdul Jabbar returns to the cadre following his stint on Central Deputation.