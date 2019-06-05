Aayush Sharma to play army officer in his next ‘Kwatha’

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with “Love Yatri”, will next star in an action-drama film, titled “Kwatha”.

The 33-year-old actor will be portraying an army officer in the film.

“It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” Aayush said in a statement here.

The actor said he has already started preparing for the film.

The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man’s opinion and perspective on certain things.

“Kwatha” is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

The film is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020. (AGENCIES)