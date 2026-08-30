Aayush expands preventive healthcare portfolio, targets respiratory wellness market

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: Wellness and nutraceutical solutions provider Aayush Wellness Ltd on Saturday said it has expanded its preventive healthcare portfolio with the launch of lung care tablets to tap an opportunity in a market worth around Rs 18,913 crore.

Building on the proposition of Aayush Herbal Masala, developed around the health concerns associated with smokeless-tobacco consumption, the company is now extending its focus to respiratory wellness, addressing the growing health challenges associated with smoking, air pollution and environmental exposure, the company said in a statement.

The launch of Aayush Lung Care tablets comes at a time when India's respiratory healthcare segment represents a significant and growing market.

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The respiratory system therapeutic market recorded sales of Rs 18,912.64 crore in 2025, up from Rs 17,199.40 crore in 2024, it added.

"With Lung Care Tablets, we are extending this same prevention-led philosophy to respiratory wellness, where smoking, air pollution and environmental exposure are creating an increasingly important health challenge," Naveenakumar Kunjaru, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Ltd, said.

Aayush Wellness is an integrated healthcare company focused on preventive wellness and nutraceutical solutions. (PTI)