Aatmanirbharta in Defence

When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for Swavlamban 2026 for "Aatmanirbharta 2.0" in defence, he was not just offering a slogan. He was acknowledging a change in the nature of war itself. The first phase of self-reliance, which rested on import substitution, localised assembly and positive indigenisation lists, has done its job. The second must be harder, faster and more ambitious, because the world it must serve is far less forgiving than the one in which the first began. The old picture of war, with armoured columns crossing borders and bombers flattening targets, has given way to something subtler and, in some respects, more corrosive. The aim now is often to inflict economic pain rather than to seize territory. A drone costing a few thousand dollars can cripple an oil refinery, shut an airport or silence a communications hub. Long-range missiles and loitering munitions mean that no installation, however distant from the frontier, can be considered safe. Cyber warfare adds another dimension, attacking the nervous system of a nation, its power grids, banking networks and command systems, without a single shot being fired. In such a contest, the only true security comes from maintaining a proactive stance.

The geopolitical ground has shifted just as sharply. The line between friend and adversary has blurred. Partners of yesterday impose restrictions today, and alliances bend to domestic politics and commercial interest. Supply chains that once seemed assured have proved fragile. Rare earth elements, advanced semiconductors and critical spares can be withheld or rationed at a moment's notice, sometimes as an instrument of policy. Rajnath Singh was right to describe supply chain management as a strategic imperative rather than a technical matter and right to insist that buffer stocks and domestic capability be assessed before a crisis rather than during one.

The uncomfortable truth is that significant dependencies remain. India still relies on foreign suppliers for fighter jet engines, a field where mastery is among the hardest in all engineering. Important categories of munitions, sensors and electronic components also come from abroad. The same holds for all three services. The Army needs assured supplies of ammunition and advanced systems, the Air Force cannot fly indefinitely on borrowed propulsion, and the Navy's ambitions depend on a deep industrial base for everything from sonar to reactors. New responsibilities compound the challenge. Protecting energy tankers and merchant shipping in distant international waters has become a core security task as the Indian Ocean grows more contested. Demand for naval ships is rising, and as the Minister noted, construction is capital-intensive.

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The first phase's achievements offer genuine encouragement. Domestic production has grown, exports have risen, and a generation of defence start-ups and manufacturers has emerged where little existed before. Phase one proved that India can build. Phase two must prove that India can innovate at the technological frontier, in jet engines, advanced materials, secure chips, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and cyber defence.

That demands a wider coalition than Government laboratories and public-sector undertakings. The private sector must be a full partner, willing to commit capital and patience to long development cycles. Universities and research institutions, too often walled off from defence needs, must be drawn into sustained collaboration. The Minister's call for a Dual Technology Roadmap, serving civilian and military requirements alike, is sensible, since the best defence technologies often grow from commercial ecosystems.

Two disciplines will decide the outcome. The first is focus. Rather than scattering effort across a thousand projects, India should pick specific products and technologies of strategic importance and pursue them with clear owners, funding and deadlines. The second is time. A world-beating engine delivered a decade late is a missed opportunity, and roadmaps must carry firm timelines against which progress is publicly measured. Research is inherently risky, and nations that lead in innovation treat setbacks as lessons, not scandals. India has no shortage of talent. Its scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs are admired the world over. The real task is to channel that talent and the necessary resources towards clear, urgent goals. Aatmanirbharta 2.0 is the right mission at the right time. Success will be judged not by what flies, floats and fires, but by what is built on Indian soil and by Indian hands.