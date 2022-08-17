AAP’s youth wing takes out candle light march to protest killing of KPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: In protest against killings of KPs in Kashmir valley, the Aam Aadmi Party today evening took out a candle light march in Jammu City.

The protesters assembled in front of Press Club Jammu with Aam Aadmi Party leaders of youth wing, including Amrit Wattal, Parvinder Singh, Harnek Singh, Kamal Singh, Mahesh Bakshi leading this candle light march.

The AAP cadre paid rich tribute to the martyrs from the KP community who fell victim in recent terror attacks across Kashmir valley that include one attack on Tuesday in Shopian. A two minutes silence was also observed during this march and prayers were offered for peace of the departed souls.

Addressing this march, AAP leader Amrit Wattal said that time has come for a serious introspection on the security front in terms of these target killings as common man is in fear of psychosis and panicked for his safety as well as for safety of his family members.

He said that common man in Jammu and Kashmir is in a state of panic and is only getting Twitter condemnation from the BJP Government which itself shows non- serious attitude of the BJP Government in this entire situation.

Amrit further highlighted the protest of Kashmiri Pandit people engaged under special recruitment packages who are in a state of fear and on protest since long demanding their relocation in Jammu but the Government is not even bothering to talk with them.