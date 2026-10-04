CHANDIGARH, Oct 4: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Sunday claimed that the so-called education revolution of the AAP government in Punjab has been exposed by one of its own legislators.

The remark came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana accused his party leadership and the Punjab government of not addressing the issue of teacher shortage in some government schools in his home constituency Maur in Bathinda district.

However, the AAP rejected Maiserkhana's claims and suspended him from the party for "anti-party activities and indiscipline".

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Going live on Facebook, Maiserkhana said he took to social media as he was fed up with not being able to get his grievance concerning teacher shortage resolved.

Chugh said when the Government's own MLA raises questions about the condition of Government schools, it "exposes" the gap between the AAP government's claims and the reality on the ground.

"In Punjab, there are Government schools where students have no benches to sit on, the school buildings lack proper roofs, and places where even basic facilities remain inadequate.

"This is the same party which came to power making tall claims about an education revolution. Today, teachers are on the streets raising their demands and facing police action," Chugh said in a statement.

The BJP leader said the situation raises serious questions about law and order as well as the protection of democratic rights in Punjab.

Employees, teachers and other sections of society have the right to raise legitimate demands peacefully, and the government must ensure that protests are handled within the framework of law and with restraint, he said.

"Law and order does not simply mean controlling crime. It also means protecting citizens, ensuring due process and respecting the democratic right to peacefully dissent," Chugh said.

The Government must ensure that citizens and employees who peacefully raise their demands are treated with dignity and within the framework of law, he added.

Chugh said the "contradiction" was particularly striking because Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann describes himself as the son of a teacher, while teachers under his government continue to protest for their demands.

"Education cannot be transformed through slogans. Punjab needs teachers in schools, proper infrastructure for students, modern facilities and dignity for the teaching community," he said.

Chugh, however, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained efforts are being made to develop Amritsar as a centre of education, employment, connectivity, tourism and modern infrastructure.

With Amritsar approaching its 450th anniversary, efforts are being made for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the city, he said.

Chugh also said that he met Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and urged the establishment to set up a Central university in the border region covering Amritsar and Gurdaspur, which could become a major centre for higher education and research.

Stating that connectivity remains a key priority for the holy city, Chugh recalled his efforts with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to connect Amritsar with the Delhi-Katra Expressway.

He also met the railway minister several times about Vande Bharat connectivity to Amritsar, which is now a reality, Chugh claimed. (PTI)