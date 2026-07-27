AAP to organise 'National Town Hall Against E20' in Delhi on Aug 1

New Delhi, Jul 27: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will organise a 'National Town Hall Against E20' here on August 1 to bring all stakeholders onto a single platform.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the meeting that will be held at the Constitution Club of India.

"We are inviting people to join in large numbers this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited," he said.

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The AAP had earlier launched an online petition to make the E20 fuel optional, which has been signed by almost 2 lakh people, the former chief minister said.

"Next week, I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house with the online petition. But that would be after this meeting," Kejriwal said.

To virtually participate in the meeting, people can send a message to 8588833212 and they will receive an online link to join, he said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking an appointment to discuss concerns about the E20 fuel and sought lowering of prices for the ethanol-blended petrol. (Agencies)