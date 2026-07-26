AAP seeks accountability over recurring paper leaks

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that recurring examination paper leaks had compromised the integrity of India's recruitment and admission system, demanding a fair, transparent and accountable examination process to restore students' confidence.

Staging a protest here, the party also held Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible for what it described as repeated failures to safeguard the credibility of the country's examination system.

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It also condemned the alleged use of force against students protesting in New Delhi.

Led by AAP J&K spokesperson Muddasir Hassan, party workers held a demonstration, saying it was aimed at expressing solidarity with students from J&K and across the country who were demanding justice, transparency and accountability in the examination process.

"We stand with the students of India. This protest is to assure the students of J&K and the country that we are with them. Whenever there is injustice against students, AAP will stand with them," Hassan told reporters.