‘Aap Hamaare Hain Kaun’ staged at 15th National Theatre Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

BHATINDA, Oct 4: Balwant Thakur's internationally acclaimed children's play 'Aap Hamaare Hain Kaun' was today staged on the ninth day of the 15th National Theatre Festival, 2026, organised by Natyam Punjab at Balwant Gargi Auditorium, Bhatinda, Punjab.

The festival, now in its 15th year, has established itself as an important platform for presenting outstanding theatre productions from different parts of India.

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Created in 1990 by renowned theatre director Balwant Thakur, Aap Hamaare Hain Kaun has earned the distinction of being one of the longest-running Indian theatre productions.

At the heart of the play is the world of children, their imagination, innocence, curiosity and uninhibited way of looking at life.

The play explores the relationship between children and the world around them through humour, movement, music, fantasy and engaging situations.

Over the years, Thakur's children's theatre productions have travelled extensively across India and abroad, introducing young audiences to the magic of live performance while also encouraging creativity, confidence and collective expression.

His pioneering work has helped place children's theatre within the mainstream of Indian theatre discourse.

The presentation of Aap Hamaare Hain Kaun at the 15th National Theatre Festival once again reaffirmed the enduring relevance and popularity of Balwant Thakur's theatre.

The enthusiastic response from the audience in Bhatinda reflected the play's remarkable ability to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries and continue connecting generations through the universal language of theatre.

The young artists who performed in the play included Samaeira Raina, Dwijesh Dutta, Aadhwika Gupta, Mahira Gupta, Anmol Sharma, Advik Sharma, Ruhaan Chandan, Kavish Sharma, Rishaan Marhatta, Priyal Ashok Gupta, Supria Gorka, Aarohi Singh, Aaradhaya Thakur, Sachetas Anand, Araiya Shan, Gautam Bhagat and Mehak Chib.

The music for the play was composed by Suraj Singh, with rhythmic support by Rakesh Kumar.

Neeraj Kant served as Production Head, while the show was efficiently coordinated by Pawan Verma and Kananpreet Kaur.