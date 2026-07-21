AAM Sub Centre Shaya gets 94.52 pc scores in National Level Assessment

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 20: In a remarkable achievement for the health sector in District Doda, Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) Sub Centre Shaya, Medical Block Assar District Doda, has emerged as National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certified facility, securing an impressive 94.52 per cent score in National Level Assessment for the financial year 2025-26, result of which was declared by NHSRC (MOHFW) Government of India.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Doda, Dr. Vinod Sharma, congratulated the entire staff of Medical Block Assar for the outstanding accomplishment. He lauded the dedicated efforts of the healthcare staff of AAM SC Shaya and appreciated their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality healthcare.

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He expressed confidence that this achievement would inspire other health institutions across the district to strive for excellence.

The CMO further acknowledged the guidance and support of Deputy Commissioner Doda, Krishan Lal in strengthening the healthcare delivery system and promoting quality improvement initiatives across the district.

Block Medical Officer Assar, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ismail, also congratulated the staff of AAM Sub Centre Shaya for their hard work, dedication and teamwork.