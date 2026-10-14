Aakash ‘overhauls’ engineering coaching with INVICTUS 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) today officially rolled out Aakash INVICTUS - Engineering 2.0 nationwide.

A handout stated that the new architecture moves beyond generic mass coaching by introducing four distinct learning tracks-Ace, Achiever, Accelerator and Apex-tailored to individual student learning curves and aspirations for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT and State CETs.

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The entire programme is built upon a comprehensive framework of six interconnected pillars. At its foundation is an outcome-focused academic approach where every class, practice session and revision cycle is meticulously planned toward achieving the best possible rank.

This is driven by a rank-proven faculty team.

Supported by scientifically designed and research-backed study material, the revamped textbooks take students step-by-step from basic concepts to the toughest problems using modern learning science.

Furthermore, an intelligent testing mechanism with deep analysis provides students with a clear picture of their strengths, gaps and exact improvement areas, all mapped out through a transparent growth map that lets both students and parents track progress.

Finally, mentorship and ecosystem support extend well beyond classroom hours, incorporating continuous doubt resolution and JoSAA counselling guidance to ensure no student is left behind.

Chandra Sekhar Reddy Garisa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AESL, said that the program was built by top educators with decades of experience in producing top ranks.

"After running initial pilots at select centres with remarkable results in JEE 2026, the system is now being brought to every branch across India, starting with existing students," he maintained expressing confidence that upcoming entrance seasons will yield historic results for the institution.