Aadhaar Mandatory For Registration Under J&K Drug De-addiction Portal

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for individuals registering under the Drug De-addiction Registry Portal (DDRP), a step aimed at ensuring greater transparency and preventing misuse of de-addiction services across the Union Territory.

According to an official notification issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, beneficiaries seeking treatment through the DDRP will be required to verify their identity using Aadhaar or furnish proof of having an Aadhaar number. The portal, operated by the State Drug Controller Office under the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD), maintains records of patients receiving treatment and regulates the distribution of psychotropic medicines prescribed during de-addiction programmes.

The registry supports a range of services, including treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and the supply of prescribed medicines. The move is expected to streamline patient records, eliminate duplicate registrations and strengthen monitoring of de-addiction services.

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The notification also provides an alternative mechanism for individuals who do not yet possess an Aadhaar number. Such beneficiaries will continue to receive treatment while completing the enrolment process, ensuring that no eligible patient is denied access to essential healthcare services.

Officials said the decision is intended to improve accountability, enhance the efficiency of the de-addiction programme and ensure that government-supported treatment facilities and medicines are provided only to genuine beneficiaries.

See Notification Click Here....