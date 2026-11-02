Aadhaar eKYC Has Made Demat Account Onboarding a 10-Minute Process — Here Is What Comes Next

The process of opening a Demat account has become much easier than before. The majority of the paperwork can now be filled online rather than at an office or with printed forms. Aadhaar-based eKYC has facilitated the faster verification of identity and initial process can take around 10 minutes in some instances. Nevertheless, the application process is not a final step. After the account opens, investors should learn how it operates, what fees will apply to the account, and what they should know before they make their first purchase.

How Aadhaar eKYC Has Changed the Process

Previously, signing up for an app for Demat account required a lot of paperwork and a waiting period for processing. The eKYC will enable eligible applicants to verify their identity online via an authorised process.

The steps are relatively simple. The broker requests for the applicant to enter details, go through identity verification, and fill out any other information that is requested. Some may also require video verification or an electronic signature.

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This has simplified the account opening process. But 10 minutes isn't the same for everyone. The delay is possible if there is a mismatch in personal details or a pending verification check. Investors should also ensure that they are using the broker's official website or app to pass information.

What Should You Do After Opening a Demat Account?

Having a Demat account does not mean you have to start trading immediately. First, understand its purpose. A Demat account holds shares and other securities in electronic form. To buy or sell securities on the stock market, you typically need a linked trading account.

Spend some time exploring the account. Look up where your holdings are located, how to see completed transactions, and where to get statements. If you are familiar with these elements, it will be easier to track your investments.

Another thing to examine in the early stages is charges. Depending on the brokerage firm and services being utilized, you might be required to pay account maintenance costs, brokerage fees and different charges related to transactions. Before ordering, please read the terms and conditions attached to the relevant fees.

Picking the Right App for Account Management

With an active account, you will likely monitor your investments using a mobile platform. The app should allow users to easily check the number of securities in their demat account, view transactions, and access the account statement.

Don't settle for the fastest account opening because that might not offer the same services you would prefer. Look at the charges, customer support, and security features as well. It is helpful if critical information is easily accessible and not located in multiple menus.

Also, ensure that the broker has a license from the appropriate regulatory authority. Use the official app and make sure to keep your login details confidential. Don't give away your password or OTP to unexpected callers.

How a Demat Account App Helps You Track Investments

A Demat account app could be a great solution to track investments without having to log into a computer every time. Visit the platform and you can expect to see your portfolio, share prices, price alerts, and past transactions (depending on the platform).

These features can help you track the performance of your holdings. However, a change in share price alone does not indicate whether a stock is worth buying or selling. A rising stock may still be a poor investment, while a falling share price does not necessarily mean the stock is available at a bargain.

Research the stock before investing. Consider your financial goals, the company’s performance and the potential losses you may face before making a decision.

What Comes Next for Digital Onboarding?

Digital verification systems may make account opening easier in the future. Document checks and electronic signatures online may alleviate manual efforts, and greater integration can simplify the process of completing all the necessary steps in one place.

Regardless, brokers must adhere to relevant laws and perform the required due diligence. Make it faster, without compromising security.

The next step for beginners is to understand how trading works. Know how to differentiate between market orders and limit orders, review times to settle, and find out what costs are associated with each trade. While these are details that may not be important when opening an account, they are important once you get started investing.

Conclusion

Aadhaar eKYC has made opening a Demat account simpler, with some applicants able to complete the initial steps in around 10 minutes. Final approval may take longer if additional checks are needed. After opening an account, the focus should shift to understanding its features, charges and investment risks. 5paisa offers digital investing services that investors can explore when comparing platforms. Rather than rushing into a trade, take time to understand the process and make investment decisions based on your financial needs.