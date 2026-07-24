A world growing warmer

Pawan Dev Singh

pawandev5@gmail.com

Earth’s average temperature has climbed steadily over the past century, and the pace has only accelerated in recent decades. What was once a slow, almost imperceptible shift is now a visible crisis unfolding in real time — in melting ice, swelling seas, and increasingly violent weather. Global warming is no longer a distant scientific forecast; it is the defining challenge of our era.

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Glaciers in Retreat

From the Himalayas to the Andes, from Greenland to the Alps, glaciers are shrinking at rates unseen in recorded history. These frozen reserves are not just scenic landmarks — they are the water towers of the planet, feeding rivers that sustain billions of people, from the Ganges and Indus to the Yangtze and Colorado. As they vanish, communities downstream face an uncertain future: too much water in the short term as ice melts rapidly, and too little once the glaciers are gone for good.

The Himalayas: Asia’s Third Pole Under Siege

Nowhere is the glacier crisis more consequential than in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) — often called the “Third Pole” because it holds the largest volume of ice on Earth outside the Arctic and Antarctica. Stretching across eight countries, this range is the source of 12 major Asian river systems and provides clean water to nearly a third of the world’s population. The Indus, Ganges, and Brahmaputra alone sustain nearly 1.5 billion people. The latest science is alarming. Himalayan glaciers have been melting 65% faster since 2010 than in the preceding decade, with melt rates now reaching 10 to 30 metres per year. A comprehensive 2026 assessment from ICIMOD found a total loss of up to 27 metres of ice thickness since 1975, and warned that widespread glacier wastage has doubled since 2000, signaling that parts of the Himalayan cryosphere may be nearing irreversible tipping points. Troublingly, only seven of the 38 monitored glaciers meet global benchmark standards, leaving major regions like the Karakoram, Sikkim, Zanskar, and Bhutan largely unmonitored — meaning the true scale of change may still be underestimated.

The human consequences are already visible. Glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), like the one that tore through Pakistan’s Hunza valley in 2022, destroying power plants, a highway, and a bridge connecting Pakistan and China, are becoming more frequent. The 2022 Pakistan floods alone wiped out an estimated 9.8% of the country’s GDP. Meanwhile, one region’s disaster is often another’s — as one researcher put it, heavy rainfall in Nepal’s mountains regularly floods half of Bihar, downstream in India, a reminder that in the Himalayas, water and risk flow across borders whether nations cooperate or not.

Five Nations, One Water Tower: The Case for Himalayan Collaboration

India, China, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bhutan share the same mountain system, the same rivers, and increasingly, the same disasters — yet climate cooperation among them remains thin. As one glaciologist observed, Arctic cooperation among nations has advanced far further than cooperation across the Himalayan region. Closing that gap is now a matter of shared survival, not diplomatic goodwill. A realistic path forward could include: A joint glacier and GLOF early-warning network. Real-time data sharing on glacial lakes, snowpack, and river flow — pooling satellite monitoring, seismic sensors, and ground stations — would give downstream communities in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh critical hours or days of warning before a flood.

Building on existing institutions.

ICIMOD, the regional body already coordinating HKH glacier research across all eight countries, could be expanded and better funded as the neutral scientific table where India, China, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bhutan pool data without the friction of bilateral politics.

Transboundary river-basin agreements.

Formal, science-based mechanisms for the Indus, Ganges, and Brahmaputra basins — beyond existing treaties like the Indus Waters Treaty — could manage both flood risk and long-term water scarcity as glacial melt patterns shift.

Shared investment in resilient infrastructure.

Hydropower dams, bridges, and roads built near glacial lakes need common engineering standards; a GLOF that destroys a bridge linking Pakistan and China, as happened in 2022, shows how a single event can disrupt multiple nations at once.

A regional climate and disaster fund.

Pooling resources for early-warning systems, relocation support, and post-disaster rebuilding would ease the burden on any single country, especially smaller economies like Nepal and Bhutan.

People-to-people and scientific exchange.

Researchers, glaciologists, and mountain communities across these five nations often know more about shared risk than their Governments formally acknowledge; institutionalizing that knowledge exchange, insulated from political tension, is essential.

One proposal gaining attention calls for a dedicated glacial diplomacy programme bringing India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan to a common governance table on the Hindu Kush Himalaya, on the basis that glaciers do not recognize borders, and neither can the response to their melting. Given the historically tense relationships between some of these neighbors, full political cooperation may be difficult — but scientific and disaster-management cooperation, kept deliberately separate from broader geopolitical disputes, is both achievable and urgently needed. The mountains that divide these nations on a map are, in reality, the very system that binds their fates together.

Rising Seas, Shrinking Coastlines

Melting ice sheets and the thermal expansion of warming ocean water are pushing sea levels higher year after year. Low-lying nations like the Maldives and Bangladesh, as well as major coastal cities such as Miami, Jakarta, and Mumbai, are already grappling with saltwater intrusion, coastal erosion, and the looming threat of displacement. Rising seas don’t just erase land — they erase homes, farmland, and entire ways of life.

Floods and Calamities on the Rise

Warmer air holds more moisture, which means storms are growing more intense and unpredictable. Catastrophic floods in Pakistan, Germany, and China in recent years have displaced millions and caused staggering destruction. At the same time, other regions swing to the opposite extreme — prolonged droughts, wildfires, and heatwaves that scorch crops and ecosystems alike. This volatility, the whiplash between too much water and too little, is one of climate change’s most dangerous signatures.

Soaring Temperatures, Mounting Costs

Record-breaking heatwaves are becoming the norm rather than the exception, straining power grids, endangering outdoor workers, and claiming lives, particularly among the elderly and vulnerable. The economic toll is staggering: insurers, governments, and households are absorbing the costs of rebuilding after disasters, lost agricultural yields, and rising healthcare burdens linked to heat stress and pollution. Estimates from major financial institutions and the UN suggest climate-related damages already run into hundreds of billions of dollars annually, with the human cost — displacement, disease, and loss of life — impossible to fully quantify.

Are Governments and NGOs Doing Enough?

The honest answer is: not yet. International accords like the Paris Agreement have set important benchmarks, and many nations have pledged net-zero targets, invested in renewable energy, and funded climate adaptation projects. NGOs continue vital work in reforestation, disaster relief, and community resilience. Yet these efforts remain fragmented and often underfunded relative to the scale of the problem. Emissions reduction pledges frequently fall short of what’s needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, and wealthier nations have been slow to deliver promised climate finance to the developing world, which bears the heaviest burdens despite contributing the least to the crisis.

The Way Forward

Restoring balance to the planet is not a lost cause, but it demands urgency and coordination across every level of society:

Accelerating the clean energy transition — scaling solar, wind, and storage technology while phasing out fossil fuel subsidies.

Protecting and restoring ecosystems — forests, wetlands, and oceans are powerful natural carbon sinks that need active preservation.

Strengthening climate finance — ensuring vulnerable nations have the resources to adapt and build resilience.

Individual and community action — from sustainable consumption to local advocacy, collective behavior shifts add up.

Holding institutions accountable — transparent tracking of emissions targets and real consequences for inaction.

Cause for Hope

Despite the daunting scale of the crisis, there are genuine reasons for optimism. Renewable energy costs have plummeted, making clean power more affordable than fossil fuels in many parts of the world. Public awareness and youth-led activism have pushed climate change to the center of political discourse. Technological innovation in carbon capture, sustainable agriculture, and green infrastructure continues to advance. The planet has shown a remarkable capacity to recover when given the chance — ozone layer healing after global cooperation is a powerful precedent.

The window to act decisively is narrowing, but it has not closed. What happens in the next decade will determine whether we hand future generations a livable planet or an irreversible crisis. The science is clear, the tools exist — what remains is the collective will to use them.

(The author is presently working as Deputy Advocate General in High Court of J&K)