A work of enduring relevance

Prof. (Dr.) Ram Kumar Mishra

ramkumarmishra@gmail.com

There are books one reads once, and there are books one returns to time and again for guidance, introspection, and intellectual companionship. Lord Sri Krishna - The Leader of All Time: Evidenced by Sri Bhagavad Gita by Prof. (Dr.) Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay (Prof. D. Mukherjee) unmistakably belongs to the latter category. Majestic in conception, formidable in scholarship, and contemplative in spirit, this inaugural volume is far more than another interpretative commentary on the Bhagavad Gita. It stands as an ambitious and profoundly relevant treatise on leadership, ethics, governance, and civilisational wisdom-appearing at a moment when humanity finds itself increasingly unsettled by technological acceleration, geopolitical volatility, and moral uncertainty.

Advertisement

Prof. Mukhopadhyay, a globally respected educationist, management scientist, and dedicated researcher, undertakes the formidable task of uniting the spiritual profundity of the Bhagavad Gita with the practical imperatives of contemporary leadership. In doing so, he portrays Lord Sri Krishna not merely as Arjuna's Divine Charioteer but as the timeless archetype of visionary, ethical, transformational, and servant leadership.

The intellectual architecture of the book deserves special appreciation. Structured into twelve thematic chapters clustered under four interwoven parts, the work synthesises the essence of all eighteen chapters and seven hundred verses of Sri Bhagavad Gita into a coherent and accessible framework. The author's central proposition is both simple and profound: that the dialogue between Lord Sri Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra remains one of the most sophisticated leadership discourses ever articulated in human civilisation.

What makes this work particularly compelling is the author's refusal to confine the Gita within a purely theological or metaphysical enclosure. Instead, he situates Sri Krishna's teachings within the practical realities of modern institutional life - corporate governance, policymaking, strategic leadership, bureaucratic ethics, conflict resolution, and global conflict management practices. One senses throughout the volume the mind of a seasoned management professor striving to bridge classical Indian philosophy with contemporary organisational dilemmas. And he succeeds admirably.

The book repeatedly reminds readers that leadership, in the Lord Sri Krishna tradition, is neither domination nor charisma alone. It is clarity amidst confusion, restraint amidst power, and duty amidst despair. The movement from Arjuna's moral paralysis to enlightened action, under the author's interpretation, becomes a timeless template for navigating modern crises. Whether confronting geopolitical conflicts, institutional breakdowns, or ethical erosion in public life, the author argues persuasively that the Gita offers enduring principles capable of restoring equilibrium and wisdom.

One of the most admirable aspects of this monumental work is its linguistic discipline. Prof. Mukhopadhyay's mastery over Sanskrit is evident on almost every page. Yet he never allows philological sophistication to overwhelm readability. His translations of Sanskrit verses into English are lucid, elegant, and remarkably faithful to the original spirit of the text. This balance between textual authenticity and reader-friendly interpretation is no small achievement. The carefully crafted footnotes further enhance the scholarly utility of the volume, enabling both serious researchers and general readers to navigate complex philosophical ideas with ease.

The preliminary sections of the book are equally noteworthy. The deeply evocative dedication - "To the eternal spirit of Dharma, To Lord Sri Krishna-the Divine Strategist and Compassionate Guide, and to seekers of truth who aspire to lead with wisdom, courage and grace" - sets the spiritual and intellectual tone of the work. The distinguished foreword by Dr. Sreedhar Saraswathy, MS, PhD, Edinburgh, U.K., neuroscientist and Chairman of the International Institute of Medical Science and Technology Council (IIMSTC), Bangalore, lends additional gravitas to the publication. The inclusion of a prologue, preface, acknowledgements, glossary, appendices, epilogue, and index reflects meticulous editorial planning.

The physical production of the volume also merits commendation. Edsol Informatics Private Ltd., Noida, has maintained a befitting standard in publishing this substantial hardbound work. The jacket design carries a distinctly Satvik aesthetic, appropriately resonating with the contemplative spirit of the subject matter. Although some diagrams and flowcharts appear only in black and white - occasionally affecting readability - coloured representations might have further enriched the visual experience. Yet this remains a minor limitation in an otherwise impressive production.

No scholarly work of such scale is entirely free from imperfections. A few typographical errors have escaped editorial scrutiny. But considering the vastness and complexity of the undertaking, such minor blemishes are understandable and hardly diminish the overall value of the text. Indeed, the intellectual sincerity and depth of engagement evident throughout the volume far outweigh these occasional editorial lapses.

Particularly striking are the contemporary global case studies interwoven into the analysis. These examples prevent the book from becoming abstract or overly doctrinal. Instead, they illuminate the practical applicability of Sri Krishna's teachings to present-day leadership and governance. In many ways, these case studies function like jewels embedded within the larger philosophical crown of the work.

What ultimately distinguishes this volume is its moral seriousness. At a historical moment when leadership is frequently reduced to optics, power management, and algorithmic efficiency, Prof. Mukhopadhyay calls readers back to a civilisation-rooted understanding of responsibility, self-mastery, and ethical action. His reading of Lord Sri Krishna's message is neither sectarian nor exclusionary; rather, it emerges as profoundly universal. The Bhagavad Gita, under his interpretation, becomes not a text of war but a philosophy of inner balance, righteous conduct, and peaceful conflict resolution.

This book deserves a wide readership. Corporate leaders, lawmakers, bureaucrats, policymakers, governance experts, technocrats, academicians, philosophers, management practitioners, and university students alike will find in it a treasury of intellectual and spiritual insight. Young professionals preparing to become future change-makers may especially benefit from its synthesis of ethical clarity and strategic wisdom.

In an age increasingly fractured by ideological extremism, technological disruption, and moral fatigue, Lord Sri Krishna - The Leader of All Time arrives not merely as a book but as a thoughtful intervention. It reminds us that enduring leadership cannot be built solely upon efficiency, profit, or political manoeuvring. It must rest upon Dharma - the deeper order of wisdom, duty, compassion, and self-realisation.

Prof. Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay (Prof. D. Mukherjee) has produced a work of rare gravity and enduring relevance. One closes the volume not only intellectually enriched but also inwardly reflective. That, perhaps, is the highest tribute any reviewer can bestow.

(The author is President, Management and Social Science Research Center (MSSRC) Extraordinary Professor, Stellenbosch University, South Africa)