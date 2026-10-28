A US cruise ship ends a global voyage in Asia due to  fuel costs and 200 passengers lose their homes

PHNOM PENH (Cambodia), Oct 28: A US cruise ship on a residential world voyage suspended its operations in Cambodia due to fuel costs, forcing hundreds of passengers to abandon their floating homes.

The Odyssey set sail two years ago on a three-year voyage to the seven continents marketed as combining long-term living at sea with global travel.

The Florida-based company said monthly fuel expenses per cabin that historically averaged USD 1,800 has recently reached an estimated USD 6,000 to USD 8,000 in parts of Asia during the war in Iran.

Villa Vie Residences said it sought to reduce fuel consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, but was unable to offset the surge in fuel costs.

"We have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses," it said. "Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution. Our focus now is on supporting residents, crew, and employees" while it tries to restructure.

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port said in a statement last week that the ship docked on October 23 for a five-day visit. It was to head to Vietnam but remained in the port Wednesday.

The ship carried 203 passengers with 15 nationalities, mostly Americans, and 156 crew members. It had a capacity of 650 residents.

Passengers have been told to leave the ship, but the crew's status was unclear.

The Odyssey had a confirmed itinerary into November 2027. The company planned for a second residential cruise ship to enter service in early 2029, but the statement on the suspension of the Odyssey's voyage did not address the second ship. (AP)