A strategic vulnerability India cannot ignore

Political Instability in J&K

Brig Anil Gupta (Retd)

anil5457@gmail.com

Jammu & Kashmir is not an ordinary political battleground. Its strategic location, troubled history, proximity to hostile neighbours and decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism make political stability an essential component of national security. What might constitute routine political confrontation elsewhere in the country can acquire serious security implications in this sensitive border region.

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Political differences are inherent in a democracy, but in a strategically sensitive region like Jammu & Kashmir, political instability, communal polarisation and religious radicalisation carry consequences far beyond electoral politics. History offers important lessons that cannot be ignored.

Unfortunately, once again there are worrying signs of increasing political confrontation and attempts to invoke religious sentiments in political discourse. History teaches us that whenever internal divisions deepen and political uncertainty creates a vacuum, inimical forces across the Line of Control seek opportunities to exploit the situation. Political parties, therefore, need to exercise exceptional maturity and restraint. Jammu & Kashmir can ill afford another cycle of political instability, communal polarisation and violence.

History bears testimony and we need to learn from it. The first lesson came in 1947. Pakistan exploited the uncertainty surrounding the accession and launched an invasion through armed tribal irregulars supported by elements of its military establishment. The objective was to seize Kashmir before its political future could be consolidated. The subsequent war resulted in the division of the erstwhile state, consequences of which continue to haunt the region.

The political upheaval following Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's dismissal and arrest in 1953 created another prolonged period of political disaffection. The subsequent decades witnessed controversies over political representation, autonomy and the relationship between Srinagar and New Delhi. Pakistan consistently attempted to exploit these differences to keep the Kashmir dispute alive internationally.

The 1965 conflict provided another example. Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar, infiltrating armed personnel into Jammu & Kashmir in the expectation that local discontent would translate into a popular uprising against India. The anticipated uprising failed to materialise, but the episode demonstrated Pakistan's willingness to exploit perceived internal vulnerabilities through military intervention.

The most devastating example, however, emerged during the late 1980s.

The controversial 1987 Assembly elections, widely perceived as having been manipulated, seriously damaged public confidence in democratic institutions. The resulting alienation, particularly among sections of Kashmiri youth, provided an opportunity that Pakistan's intelligence establishment exploited through training, arming and supporting militant organisations.

By 1989-90, terrorism had engulfed the Valley. Targeted killings, intimidation, kidnappings and extremist propaganda became instruments of terror. The Kashmiri Pandit community suffered mass displacement from its ancestral homeland. Thousands of innocent civilians and security personnel subsequently lost their lives.

The December 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed and the release of five terrorists in exchange further demonstrated how political and administrative vulnerability could be exploited by terrorist organisations.

The collapse of the elected government in January 1990, followed by Governor's Rule, coincided with the escalation of militancy into a prolonged security crisis.

These events were not caused by political instability alone. Pakistan's deliberate sponsorship of terrorism and the spread of extremist ideologies were central factors. Nevertheless, the erosion of public confidence in political institutions created conditions that facilitated their exploitation.

The lesson is clear: political instability in Jammu & Kashmir is never merely a domestic political issue. It can become a strategic opportunity for India's adversaries.

Equal contributory is the tendency to invoke religion for political mobilisation. Jammu & Kashmir has already suffered enormously from religious radicalisation. The transformation of parts of the militancy into an Islamist extremist movement during the 1990s seriously damaged the Valley's pluralistic traditions. Pakistan-based organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed exploited religious sentiments to justify violence and promote extremist narratives.

The consequences were devastating: targeted attacks, communal intimidation, displacement of minorities and the erosion of the centuries-old traditions of coexistence.

Religious radicalisation also provided terrorist organisations with a powerful recruitment and propaganda tool.

Political parties must recognise the distinction between protecting religious rights and exploiting religious identity for political advantage. The former is constitutionally guaranteed; the latter becomes dangerous when it encourages communal hostility or legitimises extremist narratives. Religion must never become an instrument for dividing citizens or creating conditions conducive to radicalisation. This responsibility applies to every political formation, irrespective of ideology or religious affiliation.

Against this historical background, the recent statement of former Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah deserves serious examination. Addressing a party convention at Baramulla on 24 October, Dr Abdullah reportedly suggested that Pakistan's efforts to keep the Kashmir issue alive internationally were preventing New Delhi from adopting a harsher approach towards Kashmiris. According to published reports, he said that Pakistan was raising the Kashmir issue internationally and that this would protect Kashmiris. He also questioned the intentions of the Central Government. The proposition that Pakistan's international advocacy offers protection to Kashmiris raises serious questions.

Can a country whose military and intelligence establishment has been associated with decades of cross-border terrorism credibly be portrayed as the protector of Kashmiris? Was it not Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that contributed to the deaths of thousands of Kashmiris, the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and the destruction of countless livelihoods?

The history of Kashmir demonstrates the dangers of political conflicts acquiring an explicitly religious character. Dr Abdullah is an experienced political leader. His words, therefore, carry considerable political weight. But at the same time senior and experienced leaders need to bear responsibility for ensuring that their language does not inadvertently legitimise external interference or deepen religious polarisation in a security-sensitive region like J&K.

The recent political developments following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Cabinet expansion on 27 October provide a contemporary reminder of how quickly internal differences can escalate into wider political uncertainty.

The expansion, involving the induction of four ministers from the Kashmir Valley and the exclusion of several senior aspirants, has triggered visible resentment within the ruling National Conference. Senior leaders, including Mubarak Gul and Abdul Majeed Larmi, have publicly expressed disappointment, while supporters of excluded legislators have staged protests. Almost 20 legislators appear to be questioning the cabinet change and demanding sacking of a few ministers. It has led to a speculation of a possible vertical split in the party posing a serious challenge to the hold of Abdullahs over the party.

The principal opposition party, the BJP, has seized upon these developments to question the government's cohesion and stability. The exclusion of the Jammu plains from the Council of Ministers has also generated controversy over regional representation, introducing another potentially divisive dimension into the political debate. A prolonged struggle for political survival that distracts the government from governance and public welfare leads to political instability.

For a strategically sensitive region like Jammu & Kashmir, the stakes are particularly high. Internal party disputes, aggressive opposition politics and growing regional resentment can collectively contribute to an atmosphere of uncertainty. What Jammu & Kashmir requires is a responsible political environment in which the government concentrates on governance, the opposition performs its constitutional role and internal party differences are resolved without aggravating regional or communal tensions.

The lesson of history is that political uncertainty becomes a security concern when it generates sustained public alienation or creates opportunities for hostile external actors to exploit divisions. Neither the pursuit of political power nor the preservation of political office should overshadow the larger responsibility of safeguarding peace, democratic stability and national security.

Pakistan's strategy towards Jammu & Kashmir has historically combined cross-border infiltration, terrorist violence, ideological radicalisation, propaganda and diplomatic pressure. Political controversies and communal tensions provide material that hostile propaganda networks including keypad jihadists operating from across the border can exploit.

The advent of social media has magnified this danger. Statements made at political rallies can be selectively edited, amplified and circulated internationally within minutes. Pakistan does not need to create every grievance. It can exploit existing grievances, distort legitimate political demands and attempt to convert local discontent into broader anti-India sentiment.This makes responsible political communication particularly important.

However, legitimate political dissent must not be confused with separatism or terrorism. Suppressing peaceful democratic expression can itself deepen alienation. Effective national security requires both vigilance against external interference and confidence in constitutional institutions.

Jammu & Kashmir has endured decades of bloodshed, displacement, economic disruption and uncertainty. The younger generation deserves opportunities for education, employment, entrepreneurship and a peaceful future rather than another prolonged period of political confrontation.

Political parties have every right to disagree on governance, statehood, constitutional provisions and administrative decisions. Such differences are inherent in democracy. But there must be a distinction between legitimate political opposition and rhetoric that risks inflaming communal passions or weakening public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Political stability cannot be sustained through security measures alone. It requires accountable governance, respect for democratic rights, responsive administration and public trust. Equally, political leaders must appreciate that statements intended to secure immediate political advantage can have consequences far beyond the electoral arena. More importantly political opportunism needs to be avoided by the opposition. Political rivalry must never become an opportunity for Pakistan to exploit internal divisions.

The sacrifices made by security forces and ordinary citizens in combating terrorism must not be squandered through avoidable political confrontation or communal polarisation. The responsibility of political leadership is not to abandon ideological differences but to pursue them within constitutional boundaries, without encouraging religious hostility or providing legitimacy to extremist narratives.

History has repeatedly demonstrated the dangers of political uncertainty in Jammu & Kashmir. Ignoring those lessons would be a serious mistake. Governments may change, political equations may shift and electoral fortunes may fluctuate, but the national interest must remain constant. Jammu & Kashmir has already paid too heavy a price for instability. Political maturity and national security must prevail over narrow partisan considerations. History has repeatedly demonstrated how political uncertainty, communal polarisation and religious radicalisation in Jammu & Kashmir have provided opportunities for Pakistan to pursue its strategic objectives. Political maturity, not confrontation, is the need of the hour.

(The writer is a Jammu-based veteran security and strategic affairs analyst)