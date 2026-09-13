A sensitive exploration of human nature

Ashok Sharma

ashoksharma23may@gmail.com

Name of the book- Shabdon se Bante Manush

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Author - Dr.Adarsh Prakash

Published by -Samdarshi Prakashan, Gaziyabad (U.P)

Genre- Short story Anthology

Language - Hindi

No.of Pages- 132

Price- Rs 230.00

Short story writing is an intricate craft that calls for keen observation, a deeply sensitive disposition and a profound grasp of human psychology.Condensing the complexities of existence into a few pages requires a writer to capture the essence of a situation without over-explaining it. In this impressive collection of 66 short stories, Dr. Adarsh proves himself to be a master of this delicate art form.The collection demonstrates his command over the form and establishes him as a perceptive chronicler of contemporary life.

Dr. Adarsh is a distinguished name in contemporary Hindi literature. His literary versatility encompasses poetry, fiction and translation, reflecting a sustained engagement with different dimensions of creative expression. His contribution to literature has received recognition from prestigious institutions, including the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and the Kendriya Hindi Nideshalaya. His award-winning works, including 'Dus Darwaze', 'Chaurahe Ki Aag' and 'Katha Ananta', testify to the range and maturity of his literary talent. His association with leading newspapers and magazines, as well as Akashwani Jammu and Doordarshan, further demonstrates his active participation in the literary and cultural life of the region. His involvement in national mentorship camps for budding writers is equally significant as it reflects his commitment to literature and willingness to encourage and guide the next generation of writers.

The present collection comprises 66 stories which deal with contemporary social realities, interpersonal relationships, emotional conflicts and psychological tensions. Although every story is independent in its plot, setting and characters, the collection possesses an underlying unity created by the author's penetrating understanding of human relationships. Everyday experiences become vehicles through which he explores loneliness, love, suspicion, self-respect, tradition, modernity, prejudice, trust and moral degeneration.

One of the striking examples of this approach is 'Talash Shaya Ki', which explores the relationship between a mother and her son in the absence of a father. The story derives its emotional power not from melodramatic expressions but from restraint. Their loneliness, silent endurance and unspoken suffering gradually emerge through the narrative. The author succeeds in conveying what remains unsaid and this ability to communicate through silence is one of the hallmarks of mature storytelling.

'Parampara Aur Sanskriti' addresses the conflict between changing educational practices and traditional cultural values. The issue is presented through the innocent and uncorrupted perspective of a child. This narrative invites readers to reflect upon the consequences of modernization and to ask whether, in our eagerness to embrace the new, we are inadvertently sacrificing values that have historically given meaning and cohesion to social life. The story does not impose an easy answer but leaves the reader to contemplate the question.Similarly, 'Nonk-Jhonk' demonstrates how apparently insignificant domestic exchanges may conceal profound emotional realities. The playful disagreements between a husband and wife gradually reveal affection, expectations, dependence and mutual understanding. The story reminds us that relationships are often sustained by the small, seemingly trivial exchanges that constitute everyday life.Stories such as 'Aahat Aham' and 'Aashanka' explore the delicate interplay of self-respect, suspicion, affection and trust. Particularly noteworthy is 'Aashanka', where genuine human trust gradually breaks down the barriers created by apprehension. The story demonstrates how suspicion can imprison the mind while sincere human interaction can restore confidence and emotional balance.

Dr. Adarsh also turns his attention to broader social realities. Stories such as 'Gaddha', 'Shabd Balatkar' and 'Sheesha' function as mirrors held up to society. They expose uncomfortable truths without becoming excessively preachy. The story 'Shabd Balatkar', in particular, points toward the impact of words. Words can violate, humiliate and destroy just as powerfully as physical actions. This idea resonates throughout the collection where language repeatedly emerges as a double-edged instrument. Words can heal wounded hearts, bridge distances and restore relationships but they can also create suspicion, deepen misunderstandings and leave wounds that are difficult to heal.

'Dayre Soch Ke' is another thought-provoking story that examines the tendency of people to form opinions and prejudices about others without understanding their circumstances. It encourages readers to question the narrow frameworks through which they judge people. 'Tooti Daal', on the other hand, carries an inspirational dimension. Moving from despair towards hope, it suggests that even when circumstances appear bleak, the human spirit possesses the capacity to recover, adapt and look towards a better future.

The collection also captures the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stories such as 'Hridayheen', 'Corona aur Bhale Manush' and 'Ghaas aur Ghora' revisit a period when humanity was confronted by fear, uncertainty, loss and social disruption. While the pandemic brought out compassion and solidarity in many people, it also exposed the greed and selfishness of those who placed money above humanity. Through these stories, Dr. Adarsh examines how extreme circumstances can test the moral foundations of human relationships. The pandemic,in fact, becomes a lens through which the author examines human character.

Perhaps the most commendable quality of the collection is the author's narrative restraint. Dr. Adarsh rarely dictates what the reader must think or feel. Instead, he presents situations and characters with sufficient objectivity and allows readers to arrive at their own conclusions. This technique lends subtlety and authenticity to his stories. The absence of forced moralizing makes the narratives more convincing because the reader becomes an active participant in interpreting the events.

The author's language is another major strength. His prose is lucid, simple and precise. There is no unnecessary ornamentation or excessive stylistic experimentation. His dialogues are natural and believable and his characters appear to emerge from the ordinary world around us. They are not distant literary creations; they are people we may recognize in our homes, neighbourhoods, workplaces and communities.

On the whole, the collection is much more than a compilation of 66 independent narratives. It is a sensitive exploration of human nature and contemporary society. Dr. Adarsh observes life closely and transforms ordinary incidents into meaningful reflections on relationships, values and human psychology. His stories remind us that beneath the surface of everyday existence lie countless emotions, conflicts and unanswered questions.The collection therefore makes a valuable contribution to contemporary Hindi fiction. It offers entertainment but its greater value lies in its capacity to provoke thought and introspection. It encourages readers to examine their attitudes towards relationships, language, tradition, modernity, trust and social responsibility.Supported by quality printing and an elegant presentation, the book is both aesthetically pleasing and intellectually rewarding. It is strongly recommended for readers interested in contemporary Hindi literature and indeed for anyone who wishes to understand the complexities of human relationships and the changing moral landscape of society.