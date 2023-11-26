A senior Hamas commander in charge of northern Gaza was killed in the war, the militant group says

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Nov 26:Hamas says one of its top commanders has been killed in the war with Israel.

The militant group announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour on Sunday, without saying when or where he was killed. He is the highest-ranking member of the group known to have been killed in the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack into Israel.

Al-Ghandour was a high-ranking member of the group’s armed wing and Hamas’ top commander in northern Gaza.

He had survived at least three Israeli attempts to kill him, going back to 2002, according to the Counter Extremism Project, an advocacy group based in Washington. (AP)