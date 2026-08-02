A reflection on development and tourism

The Changing Face of Kashmir

Dr Rahul Kaul

rkaul72@gmail.com

Change is inevitable, but it must be organic, sensitive, and gradual-an evolution that is imperceptible rather than stark. In today's era, development is often synonymous with construction: roads, bridges, buildings, and houses. Kashmir, too, is caught in this wave of transformation. As a regular visitor to my hometown, I recently witnessed changes that left me unsettled, revealing the discord between progress and preservation. I was silently hoping not to happen, alas, it has! I recount a few episodes that are banal and may seem commonplace on the face of it but deeper down convey apathy, insensitivity and lack of vision.

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My journey began with a simple but profound moment. At the Srinagar airport, my cab driver asked me if I wanted the air conditioner switched on. Sad but symptomatic. Growing up in Kashmir, we cherished drives with windows rolled down, the cool mountain air caressing our faces. Now those days are replaced by petrol fumes and hot winds. True, this is not unique to Kashmir, but the absence of meaningful action to curb such degradation is deeply troubling.

Traffic congestion has become emblematic of this change. A 15 minute drive now stretches into ninety, with cars idling in endless queues along the boulevard. Even the serene Dal Lake is no longer immune; shikaras jostle for space, bumping into one another as boatmen sell kebabs, kehwa, and trinkets. Near Gandarbal, the chaotic traffic had visitors ready to see snow in Sonamarg. They were ready to pay huge amounts (illegally) to go to zero point. The chaos extends to major roads and pilgrimage routes, as nature creaks under the weight of unchecked tourism. Can the meadows sustain what we are subjecting them to.

The once tranquil spots - Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, are now overwhelmed. Therefore, I visited Yusmarg, a pretty and a less frequented marg (meadows). Reminiscing about my Biscoe school camping trips here, I recalled a stream that ran at the base and the large conifer trees across. My previous trip to Yusmarg was in the late 1980's as a wildlife researcher looking for pheasants in the forests around the relatively unspoilt marg. However, what I found now, was very disheartening: the free frolicking stream that I reminisced about was now a bound, cemented lifeless drain, with polythene floating in its murky waters. The "development" was relatively less but some meaningless and dysfunctional pergolas and newer buildings (unused) stood like aliens. The intrusive and ubiquitous rusting chain link fences here and in other tourist spots look so ugly and out of place.

Nearly 10 years back when we went to Gulmarg to be in snow, I told my children stories about how while driving up the slope from Magam to Tangmarg, our car would heat up. We would park by the brook that ran down from Tangmarg, cool the engine and dip our fruits in the stream. This would be an impromptu picnic, with feet and legs dangling in the ice-cold water while we had out cooled fruit. So, driving on the very same slope, I searched the surrounds to point out the spots but could not fathom where the stream had disappeared. I was shocked to learn that we were actually driving on it - the road needed widening and it was conveniently covered. Later when I met a senior officer of the Tourism Department and lamented my lost picnic spots, he proudly told me the road to Gulmarg was wider, reducing the destination-to-destination driving time. I was about to ask that gentleman what he meant by destination but stopped short as I realized that there was a great difference in our perceptions about nature.

An inseparable part of Kashmiri identity, Kashmiri traditional food, has also succumbed to homogenization. My hotel served me a standard breakfast offered across the country. I longed for that Tchot (flat bread freshly baked by traditional bakers). True the hotel will serve what tourists demand but we can offer them a choice. In the past, I would request the waiters to bring me that bread from the baker on their way to work, and they would gladly oblige.

What I was pleasantly surprised to see were the abundance of mushrooming cafes around the city serving "Delhi like" wares in addition to our older establishments offering the famed wazwan along with the shahi paneers and navrattan koftas. As a food connoisseur, my quest to get that unique Kashmiri seekh kebab, however remained unfulfilled. I tried at least four establishments, earlier known for serving good Kashmiri food, but none came close to the Kebabs of old times. Even other dishes are not a patch on what they used to taste like. Some years back, at a wedding feast, one Kashmiri gentleman sitting next to me made a very telling comment on the food being served "isme to mushk he nahi hai" (the food as no aroma). This is what has happened to the food being served, I feel. At one of the leading restaurants, I noticed an hour long wait for a table at lunch time, with tourists queuing up. If businesses thrive despite mediocrity, one must ask, who is responsible for keeping alive authentic flavors? These establishments have been custodians of authentic wares and must take greater responsibility.

An interesting encounter with a fruit seller in Lal chowk, left me puzzled. Hoping to return home with some fresh fruits especially cherries and apricots, I sought good "double glass" (local fleshy cherries). Instead, I was offered very big, dark coloured ones. The shop keeper insisted that these were the best - imported from Italy. I was flabbergasted. This used to be a land of incredible fruit with fruit trees in every home. Nothing against Italian fruit but where has all that good local fruit gone?

Equally disheartening is the loss of Kashmir's iconic chinar trees. At Tulmul (Kheer Bhawani temple), massive branches have been cut under the pretext of safety, leaving once-majestic trees bare and stripped of the shade they once provided. As a result, Tulmul now feels exposed and diminished, deprived of the protective canopy that once defined it. Such actions reveal a troubling lack of sensitivity toward the ecological and cultural heritage that defines the Valley.

Kashmir has seen a tourism boom, a sign of "normalization" of the festering situation Kashmir has been grappling. The government seems to have pulled all stops to encourage tourism. While all this brings money into the economy and peoples' pockets, there is a limit to what nature can endure.

Sadly, tourism now has stopped being a leisurely pursuit. It is now a checklist of destinations, driven by operators eager to maximize profits. Tourists are only rushing from one location to the other without really appreciating the offering. As much as any government policy on how to restrict numbers before damage becomes large scale and irreversible, tourists and the travel agencies too need some orientation. With better access, several areas accessible only to trekkers a few decades back, are now driveable. This is adding further pressure to the fragile environment.

Ultimately, the choice is ours - to kill the golden goose or to exercise restraint and frugality. Kashmir is bestowed with natural riches but that does not give us the right to splurge. Just because we can find more destinations does not mean we allow them to be overrun. Dudpathri is a case in point. Development and tourism must co-exist, but ecological integrity must form the superstructure that must drive our development. Tourists must be oriented toward sustainable practices, and authorities must balance accessibility with conservation. Without such measures, Kashmir risks losing the very essence that makes it extraordinary.

I fear for the day when our already heavily subscribed great lakes trek, would one day be made accessible by the fashionable cable car. That would spell a death knell to tourism I knew. Or perhaps that is the face of new tourism and I am, unfortunately a romantic!

(The author is Wildlife conservationist and a traveller)