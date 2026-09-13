A R Rahman urges Bollywood to move beyond stories of violence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman today urged Bollywood filmmakers and musicians to move beyond stories of violence and Kashmir's troubled past, and instead showcase the Valley's beauty, peace and rich cultural traditions.

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"The past is past, the future is bright," Rahman said, calling on the film and music industry to present Kashmir through its natural beauty and positive cultural identity.

"They should bring beauty and peace. Look at nature as something positive rather than taking anything about violence or the past. The past is past, the future is bright," he said.

Rahman said Kashmir provided artists with an "uncluttered" and inspiring environment that could be reflected more prominently in films and music, and expressed interest in further collaborations with local musicians.

Recalling his association with Kashmir during the making of Rockstar, Rahman said he had recorded local women singing folk songs for the film.

"I came here for Rockstar. I recorded the ladies singing folk songs and we used them in Rockstar, and we want to come and do more things here," he said.

He also indicated that discussions were underway on collaborations with Kashmiri musicians, particularly in Sufi and folk music, and expressed hope of returning to the Valley for a performance.

Rahman favoured greater use of Kashmiri instruments and traditional musical forms in mainstream cinema, saying such collaborations could take the Valley's distinctive sounds to a wider audience.

Asked about the use of the rabab and Kashmiri musical influences in Haider, he described further collaboration as a "beautiful" idea and cited Rockstar as an example of local music being incorporated into mainstream Bollywood.

Rahman also welcomed the international film festival being held in Kashmir, saying it could help attract more visitors and give them an opportunity to experience the Valley's landscape and hospitality.

"It's a beautiful place and it's blessed, and having an international film festival is commendable," he said.

He expressed hope that the festival would grow into a major international event, drawing comparisons with festivals in Amsterdam, London and Sundance.

"This is a great opening, this is a great idea and I wish it will grow and grow and become beautiful and become such a great experience," he said.

Rahman said he hoped Kashmir would eventually host "the best festival of India", adding that artists naturally gravitate towards places that inspire them and that Kashmir was particularly suited to creative work.