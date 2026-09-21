A peaceful world begins with a peaceful mind

Rakesh Kumar Sharma

rakesh.kartik3742@gmail.com

Peace is a state of mind that keeps us calm, stable and positive, enabling us to remain cheerful, energetic and fulfilled. The prevalence of peace is essential for the development of an equitable, just and fearless society. True peace, however, is not merely the absence of conflict or violence; it begins with harmony within the individual and gradually extends to the family, society and the world.

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Every year, 21 September is observed as the International Day of Peace. This day is dedicated to world peace, reminding humanity of a simple yet profound truth - peace is one of the greatest needs of our time. At a time when the world continues to witness conflicts, wars, terrorism, intolerance, displacement and growing divisions, the message of peace has gained greater significance than ever before. But when we speak of peace, we often think of peace between nations, communities or societies. We look towards governments and international organisations and expect them to establish peace. Their responsibility is undoubtedly immense. Yet, there is another dimension of peace which deserves equal attention i.e "peace within the individual".

If people's minds remained filled with anger, hatred, intolerance, greed and fear , then how can a peaceful world be created entirely through external arrangements ? Conflicts outside often have their roots in conflicts within us. Therefore, the journey towards world peace must also begin with the human mind.

PEACE BEGINS WITHIN

Various religions and spiritual traditions have long propagated the philosophy of peaceful existence through inner control of the mind and the soul. This fundamental concept reminds us that a peaceful world can be created only by individuals who first learn to exercise self-control over anger, aggression, hatred and negative emotions.

An individual makes a family; families make a society; societies make a nation; and nations together constitute the world. Therefore, it is not possible to achieve a peaceful world through individuals who themselves are unpeaceful within. The transformation has to begin at the individual level, with our thoughts, attitudes, emotions and actions.

It is in this context the spiritual philosophy of the Brahma Kumaris offers an important perspective. It emphasises that peace is an original quality of the soul and that our thoughts influence our feelings, words and actions.

International Day of Peace

When our thoughts are positive, stable and compassionate, they naturally influence our behaviour towards others.

On the other hand, anger, hatred, jealousy, resentment and negative thinking can disturb our inner balance and eventually affect our relationships and surroundings.This is why the practice of Rajyoga meditation, as taught by the Brahma Kumaris, focuses on creating awareness of the self as a peaceful spiritual being and developing a positive connection with the Supreme Soul. The purpose is not merely to escape from the problems of life, but to develop the inner strength and stability to face those problems with greater wisdom and calmness.The message is simple but powerful: if we want peace outside, we must first create peace inside.

PEACE DOES NOT MEAN WEAKNESS

Peace should not, however, be misunderstood as weakness, passivity or silence in the face of injustice. True peace requires justice, dignity, mutual respect and the willingness to resolve differences through dialogue rather than violence.

A peaceful person is not one who never faces disagreement. Rather, it is someone who can remain stable and constructive even during disagreement. Anger, in most cases, is a sudden and natural reaction to provocation or someone's actions. However, the real strength lies in delaying one's reaction and remaining composed, as this helps avoid unnecessary confrontation and strained relationships. It is important to listen to another person's viewpoint, forgive when possible and choose dialogue over confrontation. In today's world, this ability to remain calm, understanding and constructive has become increasingly important.

THE CHALLENGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

It is rightly said, "Think before you speak." This age-old proverb remains highly relevant even today. However, modern technology has introduced new ways of communicating and sharing views with one another. No doubt, social media has brought people closer and made communication faster, but it has also created new challenges for peace and harmony. A rumour, provocative message or unverified piece of information can reach thousands of people within minutes. Words written in anger can create misunderstandings, spread hostility and damage relationships far beyond their original intention. In the digital age, therefore, maintaining peace also requires responsible digital citizenship. We must learn to pause before forwarding a message, verify information before believing or sharing it, and avoid circulating material that promotes hatred, hostility or division. Sometimes, choosing not to forward a provocative message may itself be a small but meaningful contribution to peace. Peace in the digital world begins with thoughtful mind, responsible communication and the wisdom to pass before we react .

PEACE IN OUR HOMES AND COMMUNITIES

The foundation of a peaceful society is laid in the family. Differences between generations, disagreements between individuals and misunderstandings among neighbours are inevitable. What matters is how we respond to them.

Patience, respect, empathy and communication can prevent small differences from becoming serious conflicts.

Senior citizens, in particular, can play an important role in promoting peace. Having experienced different phases of life, they can guide younger generations towards patience, tolerance, compassion and balanced decision-making. At the same time, the younger generation can bring energy, new ideas and a spirit of cooperation. When generations understand and respect one another, society becomes stronger and more harmonious.

PEACE AND JAMMU AND KASHMIR

For the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the value of peace needs little explanation. For nearly four decades, the shadow of militancy, violence and instability has deeply affected the lives, minds and aspirations of the people of this beautiful region. Generations have grown up witnessing fear, uncertainty, loss of precious lives and disruption of normal life. The psychological scars of this prolonged turmoil continue to influence the collective consciousness of society, reminding us of the immense cost of violence and the urgent need for lasting peace.

Peace and stability are not merely desirable conditions for Jammu & Kashmir; they are essential foundations for education, tourism, employment, investment, development and the overall well-being of society. The region has immense potential, but its progress has been hindered by prolonged unrest and insecurity. A peaceful environment allows children to dream freely, young people to build their careers, businesses to prosper and communities to live with confidence and dignity. Jammu & Kashmir therefore deserves an uninterrupted era of peace, progress and prosperity, where its people can fully realise their potential and contribute to the development of the nation.

Our region has much to gain from a culture of dialogue, mutual respect, tolerance and coexistence. Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but they should never become a reason for hatred among people. The people of Jammu & Kashmir have endured enough; the time has come to replace the memories of violence with the promise of peace, development and a brighter future for generations to come.

A RESPONSIBILITY WE ALL SHARE

The International Day of Peace should not remain merely an annual observance; it should become an occasion for each of us to introspect and reflect upon our behaviour, the tone of our words, our listening skills, and our ability to forgive and cooperate with others at the workplace and in our homes. Such self-analysis should be a regular exercise rather than something undertaken only once a year. Peace is not the responsibility of any single individual, family, society, or institution. It is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in creating a peaceful world. At a time when conflicts and tensions continue to affect different parts of the world, the responsibility of the United Nations and other powerful international agencies becomes even more significant. However, lasting peace cannot be achieved through the efforts of powerful organisations alone; it must begin with the thoughts, words and actions of each one of us.

CONCLUSION

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." A peaceful world may appear to be a distant ideal, but every great change begins somewhere. The journey towards a peaceful world can begin with each one of us-with one peaceful thought, one compassionate action and one conscious decision to choose understanding over hatred. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is a state of harmony that begins within the human mind and reflects in our words, actions and relationships. Ultimately, a peaceful world begins with a peaceful mind.

Let there be peace in my mind, peace in my words, peace in my home and peace in my relationships. Let this peace spread from one individual to another, from one family to another and from one society to the world. If each of us takes this small but meaningful step, the dream of a peaceful world can gradually become a reality.

The author is President Golden Age Welfare Society, Jammu