A new governance model of Ladakh

Tarun Vijay

tarunvijay55555@gmail.com

Ladakh, the Moon land, is a fiercely patriotic region where every citizen works as an unrecruited soldier. The victory slogan of the indomitable Ladakh Scouts is "Ki Ki So So Lhargyalo"-meaning "Victory to the Gods." It is the military battle cry of soldiers who are as tough as the Ladakhi mountains, yet as warm at heart as the eternal Indus River-the Sindhu of the Vedas.

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Ladakh is a visual symphony of raw, untamed grandeur. It is a high-altitude desert where stark, sun-drenched mountains in shades of ochre and purple slice through a piercingly blue sky. Massive, slow-churning glaciers give way to the sapphire brilliance of Pangong Tso, a lake that mirrors the horizon like a liquid jewel. Down in the valleys, the eternal Indus River carves emerald paths through the barren earth, contrasted beautifully by the fluttering white prayer flags of ancient monasteries perched dangerously on rocky cliffs. It is a surreal, silent landscape that commands awe and completely steals your breath away.

The Indus is the lifeline of Ladakh, flowing for more than 500 kilometers within our territory. We organized India's first Indus expedition back in 1998, a journey born from the concept of Sindhu Darshan conceived in my Panchjanya office and realized under the leadership of L.K. Advani (with the inaugural Sindhu Darshan taking place in October 1997).

As informed readers know, the Indus River gave our land, people, culture, and civilization the names India, Hindu, and Hindustan. No other river in the world holds such a grand distinction. This makes Ladakh the cradle of the Sindhu civilization-a fact few fully realize. Furthermore, its ancient Buddhist monasteries, the presence of highly revered Rinpoches and Lamas, and the sacred chanting of Om Mani Padme Hum fill the air with an unmatched spirituality that attracts devotees from all over the world.

With a sparsely scattered population of approximately three lakh people, Ladakh's geographical area spans around 59,146 square kilometers, bordering China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Today, China illegally occupies roughly 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in the Aksai Chin region, which it seized during the 1962 Sino-Indian War-a move that completely blocked India's direct land access to the Afghan border. Additionally, Pakistan illegally occupies around 78,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Out of this, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometers of the Shaksgam Valley to China under the 1963 Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement.

On February 22, 1994, both houses of the Indian Parliament unanimously passed a historic resolution affirming three core principles:

An Inalienable Part: The entire State of Jammu & Kashmir (including Ladakh, PoK, Aksai Chin, and Shaksgam) is an integral and inalienable part of India.

Vacation of Land: Pakistan must immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.

No Compromise: India completely rejects any attempts to separate these territories from the Indian Union.

This resolution underscores Ladakh's immense strategic importance to the entire nation; whatever happens here impacts us all. Consequently, Ladakh remains at the very top of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda. It came as no surprise when he appointed his confidante, Vinai Kumar Saxena, as the Lieutenant Governor in Leh. Known for his decisive, fast-paced action, Saxena immediately initiated several hard, strategically significant moves that will permanently transform the region for the better.

The most critical decision has been the creation of Autonomous Hill Councils for all seven districts. Ladakh's Chief Secretary, Ashish Kundra, announced at a press conference in Leh on July 13, 2026, that the Union Territory Administration will constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts.

Section 3(1) of the LAHDC Act already provides for a Council in every district, to be established on a date notified by the government in the official gazette. Only necessary amendments to the Act and the delimitation of constituencies remain to be completed. This structural change follows Ladakh's transition from two districts to seven in April 2026, when Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass were formally notified. Until now, elected representation remained confined to the two original Councils in Leh and Kargil.

New Ladakh- the New Governance Framework:

Grassroots Democracy: The decision to establish a Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts marks a major leap toward democratic decentralization and grassroots governance.

Equal Devolution of Power: Each of the seven Councils will wield full powers set out in the LAHDC Act. The new districts will enjoy the exact same authority that Leh has held since 1995 and Kargil since 2003, without any dilution.

Land Autonomy: The Hill Councils hold authority over land ownership and allotment within their respective districts. Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass will now exercise this power within their own boundaries.

Local Recruitment: The Councils regulate recruitment and promotions for district-cadre posts. Employment decisions for the new districts will now rest entirely with their own elected local bodies.

Financial Independence: Every Council will maintain a dedicated Council Fund with the power to levy local taxes and fees, giving each new district its own revenue base.

Tailored Development: Councils will formulate their own development blueprints, allowing each district to set its own priorities rather than receiving directives from Leh or Kargil.

Public Services: The Councils assume direct responsibility for health, education, tourism, local infrastructure, and social welfare schemes at the district level.

A Unique UT-Level Body: A overarching Union Territory-level body is proposed above the seven Councils under a customized Article 371 framework. Endowed with legislative, executive, financial, and administrative powers, this model has no parallel in India and will draw on the best features of existing tribal and regional mechanisms.

Consultative Restructuring: The final structure and powers of the UT-level body will be ironed out through deep consultations between Ladakh's representatives and the Government of India, which may include rebalancing powers between individual Councils and the central UT body. The local Councils stand as the first confirmed pillars of this new structure.

Three-Tier Governance: Panchayati Raj institutions will continue to operate alongside the Hill Councils, ensuring that Ladakh has elected representation at the village, district, and Union Territory levels.

It is the bounden duty of any administration in Ladakh to strengthen and protect the region's predominant Buddhist character. Without its distinct Buddhist identity, Ladakh loses its cultural anchor. Historically, since the days of Sheikh Abdullah, there have been systemic efforts targeting Ladakh's Buddhist community, including forced conversions and the disruption of local demographics. Many of Ladakh's current leaders emerged from fierce grassroots movements dedicated to protecting Buddhist households and safeguarding their cultural heritage from external incursions.

Ladakh is a crown jewel of Mother India. Ensuring its peace, prosperity, and national integration through a harmonious balance of its Buddhist, Hindu, and Muslim communities is vital for national security. It is highly anticipated that these historic administrative changes will fortify the border security apparatus and truly strengthen the spirit of Ki Ki So So Lhargyalo.

(The author is former MP, founder convenor, Sindhu Darshan, Ladakh)