A mediation on memory, identity

O P Sharma

opsharmajournalist@gmail.com

Name of Book "The Village We Could Not Return To"

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Author : Prof Subash Chander

Publisher : Amazon

Pages : 228

An emotive novel in English entitled " The Villages We Could Not Return To" authored by Professor. Subhash Chander of Jammu University ( Bhaderwah Campus), has authored a deeply moving work of historical fiction that transcends the conventional boundaries of the "Partition ". While many narratives have explored the tragedy of 1947, this novel restores to literary memory, a comparatively neglected chapter-the sad-story of displacement of thousands of families from a village in Poonch of the PoJK ( now on boil) which is, in fact, was an inalienable and integral part of the erstwhile Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir. Rather than presenting history as an ideological debate, the author transforms it into an intimate human experience, allowing readers to witness one of the Subcontinent's greatest upheavals through the innocent eyes of a 14-year (un-named boy who is a super-senior citizen now) the sad story told with deep emotions.

The novel's greatest strength lies in its emotional authenticity. Written in the first person, the narrative follows a 93-year-old narrator recalling the defining journey of his adolescence. This dual perspective-memory filtered through age but narrated with the immediacy of youth-creates extraordinary emotional depth. Every page carries the quiet ache of remembrance. The loss is not merely of land or property but of orchards, village paths, friendships, language, colourful fairs and festivals, as also joyful way of life that could never be reclaimed.

Unique Venture

The physical production of the book deserves special appreciation with the cover-page visually striking and profoundly symbolic. The imagery of abandoned villages, migration, and fading landscapes immediately establishes the emotional atmosphere of the novel. Rather than functioning as decorative artwork, the cover becomes an extension of the narrative itself, perfectly complementing the book's central themes of loss, identity, as also the enduring hope of return.

Detailed Description

The novel is carefully chapterized into 15 sections, each carrying a title that contributes meaningfully to the overarching narrative. Titles such as " Before We Knew We Were Exiles", "The Temple of Waiting", "The Last Days of Hope", "Before Everything Was Lost", "The Names We Carried", "Waiting for the Army", "The News from Rawalpindi", "The Dawn of Hope", "The Hero I Never Met", "The White Dupatta", "The Fever", "The Airstrip of Hope", "A Different World", "The Last Promise", and finally Home are far more than simple chapter headings which make absorbing reading.. Each marks a distinct emotional and psychological stage in the journey from innocence to exile, from uncertainty to survival, and from memory to reconciliation.

One of the novel's most remarkable points is its refusal to reduce history to political rhetoric. The author portrays sufferings with dignity, allowing individual lives rather than ideological positions to occupy the centre of the narrative. The recurring memories of the ancestral village, the walnut tree, family rituals, neighbours, childhood conversations, and the haunting promise of returning 'tomorrow' become powerful literary symbols of everything that displacement destroys but memory still preserves.

Particularly noteworthy is the author's use of Pahari expressions and local cultural references. These linguistic elements enrich the authenticity of the narrative while preserving a "disappearing cultural heritage". They remind readers that the Partition affected ordinary people with their own languages, traditions, customs, and identities.

Literary Merit

The concluding sections of the book-the Author's Note, Acknowledgements, About the Author, and the thoughtfully included Your Reflections page-complete the reading experience with grace. The invitation for readers to record their own reflections transforms the novel from a finished narrative into an ongoing conversation between memory and posterity.

Ultimately, this book under review is not simply a historical novel but also a meditation on memory, identity, belonging, and the universal longing for home. Rich in historical resonance, literary elegance, and emotional truth, this is an important contribution to contemporary Indian English literature and deserves a wide readership among scholars, students, historians, and general readers alike.

(The author is a veteran Journalist & writer)