A Life Devoted to Theatre and Cultural Service

Rajeshwar Singh 'Raju'

rajeshwar68@gmail.com

Jammu is well known for its cultural roots and theatre has played a significant role in promotion of language and cultural heritage. Although, the opportunities were limited in the initial stage but who had dreams of excelling in this field succeeded in realizing their dreams and carved a niche as a theatre activist thus bringing laurels not only to self but to the region they belong to also. It may be said that if it is not a perfect movement, still theatre lived and is living to its capabilities thanks to individual efforts of some theatre activists. Tejinder Singh 'Premi' is one among them who for more than three decades has worked tirelessly to keep theatre alive through dedication, discipline, and passion. He is not just a theatre artist but a committed cultural activist who has devoted his life to art, society, and community service. At a time when modern entertainment platforms dominate public attention, sustaining traditional theatre is not easy. Yet, Premi has turned this challenge into an opportunity and has successfully kept theatre connected with society.

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Born on 27 January 1963 to Sardar Harbans Singh, Tejinder Singh 'Premi' grew up in a modest environment. From a young age, he showed a strong interest in art and performance. He actively participated in school and local cultural events, which helped him develop a deep connection with the stage. As he grew older, his involvement in cultural activities increased, and he began to understand that theatre was not just a form of entertainment but a powerful medium to express social thoughts and emotions. This realization inspired him to adopt theatre not merely as a hobby but as a lifelong mission. But he knew that it was not an easy ride, and he had to encounter many hurdles to find a way through. Here, passion plays a vital part, and he went on marching ahead while facing all hardships coming mid-way to quench his thirst for art.

TS Premi has successfully staged around 45 plays, including works by well-known writers from Punjab and other regions. His plays are not limited to entertainment and carry meaningful messages for society. Under his direction, more than 200 theatrical performances have been presented. Each production involves months of preparation, training of actors, and careful attention to stage design. His discipline and hard work have ensured the success of these performances and have helped build audience interest especially in Punjabi theatre in the region.

A key feature of Premi's work is his focus on social issues. He believes that art should not only entertain but also educate and create awareness. Therefore, many of his plays highlight themes such as national unity, social harmony, brotherhood, and environmental protection. He has also addressed social evils, superstitions, and divisive tendencies through his performances. His plays encourage audiences to reflect on their responsibilities and think deeply about societal issues. This is why his work has been appreciated by people from different sections of society.

Apart from theatre, Premi has actively organized seminars, exhibitions, cultural rallies, and conferences. He has also participated in green initiatives such as plantation drives and environmental awareness campaigns. This shows that he views are a tool not only for cultural expression but also for social and environmental responsibility.

TS Premi has extended his talent beyond the stage into electronic media as well. He has participated in various programs on Doordarshan, including plays, telefilms, Gurbani-based serials, discussions, and poetry. These platforms helped him reach a wider audience beyond the theatre. He has also made significant contributions to All India Radio, where he delivered talks, narrated stories, and recited poetry. Radio gave him the opportunity to connect directly with listeners and showcase his creative abilities.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Tejinder Singh 'Premi' is his versatility. He is not only a director but also an accomplished actor, writer, organizer, stage designer, and makeup artist. His involvement in every aspect of theatre makes him a complete theatre personality. He believes that a director who understands all aspects of theatre can deliver a better performance. At the same time, he pleads that theatre activists should read variety of literature which will help them while acting on stage. It is a vital tool to understand the character and portray same with ease. He himself has quite a good treasure of literature and has gone through hundreds of theatre plays. He is of the opinion that reading quality literature should be a passion of every artist.

His dedication has been recognized through numerous awards and honors over the years. His productions have received accolades in various competitions, including awards for best presentation, music, stage design, costume, and direction. These achievements reflect his creativity, leadership, and commitment. Prestigious institutions such as Nehru Yuva Kendra, Jammu, have also honored him for his contributions. His work has not only enriched the cultural field but has also inspired young people.

One of his major achievements is the establishment of "Manoranjan Kala Kendra," an institution that has been active for more than three decades now. Through this platform, he has trained and guided many young artists. The institution provides training in acting, dialogue delivery, stage management, and technical aspects of theatre. It has played an important role in promoting Punjabi theatre in the region. Many talented artists began their journey here and later achieved success in various competitions on different platforms.

Premi is not just an artist but also a mentor and guide. He has helped young performers understand the importance of discipline, hard work, and teamwork. According to him, success in art does not come from talent alone but from continuous practice and dedication. Many artists trained under his guidance have gone on to perform excellently on different stages. For the younger generation, his life teaches that determination, patience, and commitment is the key to success in every field and one can achieve success even with limited resources.

While concluding, it may be added that Tejinder Singh 'Premi' has made a significant contribution to keeping theatre alive and meaningful. His work has strengthened cultural values and raised social awareness. Through his lifelong dedication, he has proven that theatre remains a powerful medium to connect people, inspire thought, and build a better society. Punjabi theatre of Jammu owes a lot to him.