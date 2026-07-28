A Jammu perspective on India’s Next Tax Reforms

From Digital Compliance to Taxpayer Confidence

Taresh Gupta

tareshgupta042@gmail.com

At eight-thirty on a winter morning in Jammu, the owner of a small manufacturing unit is already dealing with production delays, overdue customer payments and a bank request for updated financial statements. A truck carrying finished goods is waiting to leave the Union Territory.

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Yet the first crisis of the day is not commercial. It is digital.

A purchase invoice is not appearing correctly in the GST system. The supplier says the tax has been paid. The accountant says the invoice was reported. The books appear correct. Still, the mismatch may affect input tax credit, forcing the proprietor to hold payment, revise a return, contact the supplier again or prepare for a future notice.

No tax may have been evaded. No transaction may be false. But a technical difference between systems has become the business owner's problem.

This captures the central paradox of India's tax transformation. The country has built an ambitious digital tax infrastructure, but compliance is not yet consistently simple, predictable or humane.

Digitalisation is not simplification

Since GST was introduced in July 2017, electronic invoices, e-way bills, online returns, digital payments and automated reconciliations have transformed the relationship between taxpayers and the State. Direct taxes have followed through faceless assessments, pre-filled returns, the Annual Information Statement and data-driven scrutiny.

Gross GST revenue reached approximately Rs 22.27 lakh crore in 2025-26, growing 8.3 per cent over the previous year. April 2026 alone recorded about Rs 2.43 lakh crore. The Income-tax Act, 2025 also came into effect on April 1, 2026, while tax years beginning before that date continue under the earlier law.

These are genuine achievements. Digitalisation has reduced routine physical interaction, strengthened audit trails and improved risk detection. Formal records can also help businesses obtain finance and enter organised supply chains.

But technology is better at detecting differences than understanding the commercial story behind them. A mismatch may indicate fraud. It may also result from a late supplier filing, an amended invoice, a timing difference, a clerical error or a portal problem.

The system sees the difference. The taxpayer must explain the context.

The hidden economy of reconciliation

For a large company, reconciliation is supported by tax teams, enterprise software and specialist advisers. In a small business, one accountant may manage GST, tax deduction, payroll, banking, inventory and financial statements. The proprietor often becomes the final coordinator while also handling workers, suppliers, customers and lenders.

India's Udyam Registration and Udyam Assist platforms had crossed 8.7 crore registrations by June 2026. This scale shows why compliance design cannot be based only on the capabilities of large corporations.

The cost of compliance is not limited to tax paid. It appears in software subscriptions, professional fees, staff time, delayed decisions and blocked working capital. A disputed credit or delayed refund can reduce the money available for salaries, raw material and loan instalments.

It also carries a psychological cost. A routine notice for a large company may create weeks of uncertainty for a family-owned enterprise.

India has invested heavily in technology that detects non-compliance. It must now invest equally in technology that helps taxpayers prevent and correct it.

Why Jammu's economic conditions matter

Jammu is a commercial and logistics gateway connecting the Kashmir Valley, Ladakh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the wider national economy. It supports industrial clusters in Bari Brahmana, Gangyal, Samba and Kathua, alongside traders, contractors, transporters, hotels, restaurants and family-owned enterprises.

The regional economy is highly service-oriented. The J&K Government estimates that services accounted for 61.02 per cent of Gross State Value Added in 2025-26. Tourism and pilgrimage influence transport, hospitality, retail, food supply and handicrafts. Despite disruptions, J&K recorded approximately 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025.

These businesses do not operate with uniform cash flows. A hotel may earn heavily during a pilgrimage season and face weak occupancy later. A transporter may suffer delays caused by terrain and weather. A government contractor may face tax obligations before payment for completed work is released. A manufacturer supplying the Valley or Ladakh may carry higher inventory and longer transport cycles.

National tax laws are essential to a common market. But identical procedures can create unequal consequences when business seasonality, logistics costs, access to finance and compliance capacity differ.

The case for Jammu is therefore not a demand for weaker taxation. It is a demand for administration that recognises genuine operational constraints while preserving fairness and discipline.

A Five-S agenda for the next reform phase

India's next tax reforms should be organised around five principles: Simplicity, Stability, Speed, Sensitivity and Safeguards.

Simplicity: Report once, use many times

Taxpayers report similar information through accounting records, GST returns, tax-deduction statements, income-tax filings, banks and regulatory forms. Some reconciliation is unavoidable, but excessive reconciliation transfers the cost of integrating Government databases to the taxpayer.

The government should adopt a "report once, use many times" approach wherever legally possible. Systems should flag inconsistencies before filing, explain the likely cause in plain language and permit correction without unnecessary proceedings.

Minor first-time defaults should ordinarily receive a warning and correction window. Simplification must be measured through lower compliance hours, fewer notices and fewer disputes-not merely by shorter legislation.

Stability: Fewer changes, better transitions

Businesses can adapt to demanding rules if they are stable and understandable. Frequent procedural changes require repeated software modifications and increase honest errors.

Major changes should come with clear guidance, tested technology and reasonable transition periods. The coexistence of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for earlier tax years and the Income-tax Act, 2025 from April 1, 2026 illustrates why transition support matters.

Tax certainty is an economic asset. Investment decisions depend not only on the tax rate but also on whether legitimate credits will be available, refunds will arrive on time and disputes will be resolved consistently.

Speed: Treat time as a financial cost

Refunds, rectifications, grievances, assessments and appeals should be governed by published service standards. For a working-capital-dependent MSME, delay can affect wages, inventory and debt servicing.

Domestic GST refunds during 2025-26 were approximately Rs 1.64 lakh crore, nearly 24 per cent higher than the previous year. At that scale, refund administration is a major component of business liquidity.

Tax departments should publish average disposal times and the ageing of pending matters. Where timelines are exceeded without taxpayer fault, automatic escalation and compensatory interest should work effectively. Speed should apply to relief as rigorously as it applies to demand generation.

Sensitivity: Distinguish fraud from error

A mature administration must distinguish deliberate evasion from interpretational disputes, data mismatches, procedural delays, clerical mistakes and genuine hardship.

Fraudulent invoicing requires strong enforcement. Deliberate concealment should face deterrent consequences. But a small business making its first genuine reporting error should normally be allowed to correct it before penalties multiply.

Notices should clearly identify the transaction, period, discrepancy, legal basis and documents required. Substantial factual disputes should receive a meaningful hearing. Faceless administration must not become faceless accountability.

Sensitivity does not require different tax rates for every region. It requires procedures that do not assume every business has the same staff, liquidity and operating cycle.

Safeguards: Technology must accelerate justice

Digital administration requires protection against automated coercive action, duplicate proceedings and denial of genuine credit without examination.

Input tax credit prevents tax cascading. Fraudulent credit must be stopped, but a genuine purchaser should not automatically bear the entire consequence of a supplier-side failure beyond reasonable control. Where the buyer can produce a valid invoice, banking evidence, proof of receipt and commercial documentation, the transaction deserves examination before credit is denied.

Central and state tax administrations should avoid parallel proceedings on substantially the same issue. Coercive recovery in material disputed cases should require supervisory review, especially where the matter concerns interpretation or reconciliation rather than concealment.

Technology should make the State more accurate, not merely faster.

Formalisation must become a ladder to growth

A business is not truly formalised merely because it has obtained a registration number. It is formalised when it can maintain reliable records, understand its obligations, obtain institutional finance, resolve disputes efficiently and use financial information to improve decisions.

For Jammu's enterprises, digital records can strengthen transparency, credit appraisal and access to national supply chains. But these gains require capacity building.

Permanent facilitation desks in major industrial areas, sector-specific clinics and clear bilingual guidance would be more useful than occasional awareness seminars. Success should be measured through fewer errors, faster refunds and lower dispute volumes.

Tax professionals must evolve as well. Chartered Accountants and advisers should move beyond return preparation towards tax health checks, reconciliation, cash-flow planning, documentation, internal controls and dispute prevention. A business should not first speak seriously to its tax adviser after a notice arrives.

The real measure of success

India has already built an impressive digital tax infrastructure. The next challenge is to convert that infrastructure into confidence.

A tax system should not be judged only by revenue collected, registrations issued, returns filed or notices generated. It should also be judged by the confidence of honest taxpayers, the speed of refunds, the quality of orders, the reduction in avoidable litigation and the cost of staying compliant.

This brings us back to the Jammu manufacturer whose truck is waiting at the gate.

The real test of reform is whether he can release that truck, pay his workers, meet his banker and plan his next investment without spending the day resolving a correctable difference between two databases.

India's first tax transformation built digital systems and integrated markets. Its next must build certainty, proportionality and trust.

For Jammu and for India, the tax system of the future must do more than collect revenue efficiently. It must make honest compliance easier and enterprise more confident to grow.

(The author is Chartered Accountant and Strategic Finance Adviser, Jammu)