A grand Baijnath Kanwar Yatra commenced with 651 urns, inaugurated by AYUSH Minister

VARANASI, Aug 2: On the auspicious occasion of the month of Shravan, a grand Baijnath Kanwar Yatra was organised by the Marwari Yuva Foundation 'Aridham Parivar' on Sunday in Kashi, the capital of Sanatan culture.

The Yatra, which began with 651 urns filled with Ganga water, was inaugurated by the UP State Minister of AYUSH (Independent Charge), Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', by offering prayers at Church Square and presenting the first Kanwar.

On this occasion, Dayalu said that Kashi, the capital of spirituality and culture, upholds its eternal traditions with great enthusiasm. The Baijnath Kanwar Yatra is a living example of that tradition.

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He said that the journey of 651 Kanwariyas carrying Ganga water together sends the message that Kashi is a wonderful confluence of faith, service, and harmony.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to elevate religious tourism and Sanatan traditions to new heights. The Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious ritual, but also a symbol of social unity, discipline, and service. The government is committed to preserving and promoting such traditions.

A group of 651 saffron-clad Kanwariyas arrived at the Baba Baijnath Temple in Baijnath from Church Square via Laxsa, Kamchha, and Lahurabir. The atmosphere throughout the route was filled with chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev" and devotional songs. Various social organizations provided drinking water, sherbet, and fruit offerings for the Kanwariyas along the route.

Dayalu said that such pilgrimages encourage values, discipline, and patriotism among the youth. He commended the efforts of the Marwari Yuva Foundation, "Aridam Parivar," for continuing to organize this tradition. (UNI)