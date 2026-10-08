A force Pakistan can’t nail

Pushp Saraf

pushpsaraf@yahoo.com

How long will Pakistan keep striking Afghanistan in breach of its sovereignty? For as long as the ruling Taliban keeps the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) close while denying any link to it. There is little sign of that changing.

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Pakistani air and drone strikes on Afghan soil have become routine. The Taliban answers by attacking Pakistani border posts along the Durand Line, a border Kabul has never recognised. The two sides' casualty figures rarely agree.

October opened with a case in point. On October 1, Pakistani aircraft struck Kunar and Helmand provinces. Islamabad said it had killed 22 "terrorists" at TTP and Baloch militant hideouts. The Taliban said nine civilians, including women and children, were killed and 11 wounded. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed at least 10 civilian deaths, most of them children, and nine injuries. It was Pakistan's third strike inside Afghanistan in two weeks.

UNAMA's wider count is grim. So far this year it has documented more than 1100 civilian deaths and injuries from cross-border violence in Afghanistan. That includes 769 casualties in January to March alone, and 399 (57 killed, 342 injured) in April to June. UNAMA attributed every one of the latter to Pakistani forces.

Islamabad insists it hits only TTP and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hideouts. The Taliban denies sheltering either group. Yet that denial may be the Taliban's sharpest weapon. It lets the Taliban stand by the TTP without paying the price of saying so, and leaves Pakistan striking at an enemy it cannot pin down.

Why the Taliban won't let go

Why won't the Taliban break with the TTP? Because the ties run too deep to cut.

The first bond is faith and kinship. Both groups follow the same Deobandi school and draw on the same Pashtun tribal networks, and some of their leaders are linked by family and personal ties. The TTP has pledged allegiance to the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and fought alongside the Taliban against the United States-backed government in Kabul. That is a debt the Taliban is unlikely to forget.

The second is the Taliban's record of loyalty. It refused to give up al-Qaeda in 2001 and lost power for it. Even now, while fighting the Islamic State on its own soil, it has not abandoned al-Qaeda. A movement that would not trade a foreign ally for its own government is unlikely to trade a Pashtun brother for Islamabad's goodwill.

The third is mutual interest. Standing up to Pakistan earns both groups credibility. The Taliban cannot be seen playing second fiddle to Islamabad after airstrikes, mass deportations of Afghans from Pakistan, and border closures that have stopped even patients crossing for treatment. Anti-Pakistan feeling runs high in Afghanistan as a result.

The arrangement also pays in practical terms. The TTP's mere presence, whether or not the Taliban actively aids it, gives Kabul leverage over Islamabad. The TTP, in turn, gets a safe haven. Each side gains. Neither has a reason to change.

A rupture between the Taliban and the TTP is therefore unlikely in the foreseeable future. That is a bitter outcome for Pakistan, which welcomed the Taliban's return to power on August 15, 2021, after the US withdrawal. Five years on, it has turned that friend into a foe.

Pakistan now faces two adversaries standing on the same side of the fence. One is a government next door. The other is an insurgency of its own making: the TTP is a Pakistani group fighting the Pakistani state. Each keeps its own identity and stance, and neither shows any sign of yielding.

Islamabad blames the TTP for attacks on its security posts and civilians launched from Afghanistan, and the Taliban for sheltering it. Its statements have become almost formulaic, and it openly admits to striking back inside Afghanistan. One recent assertion reads: "It is a matter of grave concern that Afghanistan continues to remain a hub of terrorism. The threat to Pakistan emanates from Afghanistan. In this context, our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs."

The confrontation has long since moved beyond tit-for-tat. Border clashes erupted in October 2025. A ceasefire brokered by regional states briefly held, then collapsed in late February 2026. Pakistan responded with Operation Ghazab lil-Haq ("Fury for Justice"), which it says targets TTP bases along the border. Its reach, from Kunar and Paktika to Kandahar and Helmand, suggests the Taliban regime itself is in the crosshairs.

Watching from India, many will find Pakistan's indignation hard to take seriously. A state that arms, trains and shelters anti-India militants, on its own soil and in parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh it illegally occupies, is in no position to cry foul.

Outsiders who want a truce

Pakistan is not the only one watching. Other countries follow the Pakistan-Afghanistan arena with their own priorities, and most would like the two sides to mend fences.

China has the most at stake. Its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) needs a calm Afghanistan if the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is to extend through it. Beijing also wants anti-China groups on Afghan soil, such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), neutralised.

It was not for nothing that China made headlines in September 2023 as the first country to formally appoint an ambassador to Kabul after the Taliban takeover. Its quiet influence is widely believed to lie behind an unusual moment on September 1, when an Afghan diplomat addressed Pakistan's National Defence University. Islamabad was quick to insist the invitation signalled no change in policy.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also reported to have taken an active interest in bringing the Taliban and Pakistan together.

Restraint, not renunciation

On present reckoning, though, the Taliban will not renounce the TTP. At best it may persuade the TTP to hold back, and the United Nations suggests that is already happening.

The 38th report of the UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, released in August, found that the Taliban had relocated about 2000 TTP fighters and their families from the Pakistani border to further inside Afghanistan. It also noted that Hibatullah Akhundzada "reportedly warned the TTP leadership through back-channel communications to halt attacks targeting Pakistan or risk losing the Taliban's support."

At first glance, that sits oddly with the report's central finding: the Taliban continued to support the TTP while publicly denying they harbour any terrorist group. In fact the two fit together. A leader who moves fighters away from the border and warns them to hold fire is managing an ally, not abandoning one.

This is the bargain described earlier. The Taliban keep the TTP as leverage, and rein it in only enough to limit the cost. Small wonder the report rates regional tensions in South Asia as "high" because of cross-border attacks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Real barrier to recognition

Most countries want the Taliban to ensure that militant groups do not thrive under its rule. Yet apart from Pakistan, none has made the TTP a central issue, knowing how deep the personal and tribal ties run. The TTP is therefore unlikely to become a further obstacle to the Taliban's international recognition.

Russia broke ranks in July 2025 to become the first country to formally recognise the Taliban government, but most of the world has held back. What keeps it back is the Taliban's treatment of its own people. With a devil-may-care attitude, the regime keeps lengthening the list of reasons it is shunned, suppressing personal liberties and above all women's right to equality.

On August 22, 2026, it went further. A new police law declared that "all demonstrations throughout Afghanistan are prohibited", with no exceptions or conditions. It also widens police powers to identify, summon, detain, search and surveil citizens.

The Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, defended the ban on the ground that protests have no place in an Islamic system. People with grievances, he said, should approach the government directly, and demonstrations only damage property and waste time. "Protests belong to societies where there are different laws established, for example a democracy or a republic," he said.

The law supersedes the first ban of September 8, 2021, imposed after a wave of protests over women's rights and the exclusion of women and minorities from government. Human rights groups have again expressed anger and anguish. Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the ban another step in the Taliban's "ruthless effort to suppress all dissent", and rights bodies, citing what they describe as gender apartheid, have cautioned against recognising the regime.

Pakistan's strikes will not break the Taliban's alliance with the TTP, and outside mediators can at best buy restraint. Where the Taliban remains isolated, it will owe less to the company it keeps across the Durand Line than to how it treats the Afghans it rules.