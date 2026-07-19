A festival where faith and folklore flourish

K Kumar

krishendogra1965@gmail.com

Hidden amidst the tranquil forests and rolling meadows of Ladha Dhar in Udhampur district lies one of the region's most revered yet lesser-known pilgrimage destinations-the sacred shrine of Baba Sabour. Standing at an elevation of nearly 2,687 metres above sea level, the temple is not only a place of worship but also a living symbol of the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Duggar region.

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Every year, during the holy month of Sawan, thousands of devotees converge on this mountaintop shrine to participate in the Baba Sabour Annual Mela, one of the oldest and most significant religious fairs of the Panchari-Ladha region. The two-day festival, celebrated this year on 22 and 23 July, brings together faith, folklore, traditional customs and community spirit in a setting of extraordinary natural beauty.

The Guardian Deity of the Hills

For centuries, Baba Sabour has been worshipped as the guardian deity of the Panchari-Ladha region. Revered as the protector of the people, the deity is regarded as the family god by numerous clans living across Panchari, Meer, Kultyar, Ladha, Chenani and the surrounding villages.

Generations of devotees believe that Baba Sabour watches over the region, protecting families, crops, livestock and villages while blessing his followers with peace, prosperity and good health.

This deep-rooted faith continues to bind communities together and has ensured that the annual pilgrimage remains one of the most cherished religious traditions of the region.

A Temple with Centuries of History

According to local tradition, the original shrine of Baba Sabour was constructed more than 400 years ago, entirely from carefully carved stones assembled without the use of mortar. The ancient stone idols scattered around the temple complex, however, suggest that the sacred site may be considerably older.

Although the original structure has gradually been replaced by a larger temple to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims, the shrine retains its rustic Himalayan character. Constructed largely from locally available stone, it blends harmoniously with the surrounding landscape while preserving the architectural traditions of the region.

Perched atop Ladha Dhar, the temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayan ranges, making the journey as memorable as the destination itself.

The Sacred Annual Mela

The Baba Sabour Mela is celebrated annually near the 10th Tithi of the Ashadh month in the Vikram Samvat calendar following Amavasya, generally during July.

The pilgrimage begins with colourful religious processions from villages across Panchari, Moungri, Summan, Chulna, Meer, Ladha, Mada, Kither, Chenani, Kultyar, Latyar, Landhar and several neighbouring areas of Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Village deities are ceremonially carried to the shrine with beautifully decorated Chhadies (ceremonial maces) amidst the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and devotional songs. As the processions ascend the mountain trails, the atmosphere becomes charged with devotion and celebration.

Besides religious rituals, the mela also showcases the rich cultural traditions of the Duggar region through folk music, cultural performances and traditional rural sports, particularly wrestling competitions, which attract enthusiastic participation from local youth.

The annual gathering serves not only as a religious event but also as a vibrant cultural festival that strengthens bonds among communities and preserves age-old traditions.

Sacred Rituals and Living Traditions

The rituals performed at Baba Sabour Temple reflect the unique customs that have been preserved for generations.

Devotees offer Chattar (ceremonial umbrellas), apply Tikka, and present traditional offerings to the deity as expressions of gratitude and devotion. In keeping with longstanding local customs, some devotees also perform symbolic animal sacrifices during the annual mela. It is believed that the village deities from different regions spiritually assemble at Baba Sabour's shrine during the annual pilgrimage, blessing devotees with prosperity, harmony and protection.

Throughout the year, particularly on Thursdays and Sundays, devotees continue to visit the shrine to seek the blessings of Baba Sabour.

Unique Beliefs of the Devotees

One of the most distinctive features of Baba Sabour worship is the simplicity of offerings.

Local belief holds that Baba Sabour does not favour elaborate rituals involving incense or flowers. Instead, devotees offer Ghur (jaggery), Kheer, and other white sweets, believing that these are especially pleasing to the deity.

This unique tradition reflects the humility and simplicity that characterise the spiritual practices of the mountain communities.

A Paradise for Nature Lovers

Apart from its immense religious significance, Baba Sabour Dev Sthan is emerging as one of the most scenic destinations in the Udhampur region.

Surrounded by dense forests, expansive alpine meadows and pristine mountain landscapes, the shrine offers excellent opportunities for trekking, camping, photography and birdwatching.

The sunrise from Ladha Dhar is a breathtaking spectacle as the golden rays gradually illuminate the Himalayan ranges in vibrant hues of pink and orange. At night, the sky sparkles with countless stars while the distant lights of Panchari and Nathatop create an unforgettable panorama.

The peaceful atmosphere and untouched natural beauty make Baba Sabour an ideal destination for both pilgrims and adventure enthusiasts.

A Destination Waiting to Flourish

Despite its immense spiritual and natural significance, the tourism potential of Baba Sabour remains largely untapped.

The shrine is accessible through trekking routes from Sanasar and Ladha Dhar, while improved road connectivity from Panchari could transform the area into one of Jammu and Kashmir's premier destinations for religious, adventure and eco-tourism.

The proposed tourism circuit connecting Panchari - Sankari Temple - Baba Sabour - Ladha Dhar - Shankh Pal - Nathatop - Chenani - Sanasar has the potential to create a unique pilgrimage and adventure corridor in the Jammu region.

Such a circuit would not only attract pilgrims but also trekkers, campers, photographers and nature enthusiasts from across India.

A Vision for Sustainable Tourism

Experts and local residents believe that thoughtful infrastructure development can significantly enhance the region's tourism potential without disturbing its ecological balance.

Improved road connectivity, eco-friendly tourist huts, trekking facilities, visitor information centres, children's recreational parks and basic amenities would encourage longer stays while generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Given its pleasant climate, comparable to that of the Kashmir Valley during summer, Ladha Dhar possesses enormous potential as a year-round destination for tourism.

Preserving Faith and Heritage

The Baba Sabour Mela is much more than an annual religious gathering. It is a living celebration of faith, community, folklore and the enduring cultural identity of the Duggar region.

Every procession, every traditional drumbeat, every prayer and every offering reflects a centuries-old legacy that continues to inspire generations of devotees.

As pilgrims climb the mountain paths to the sacred shrine each July, they do more than seek divine blessings-they become part of a timeless tradition that celebrates humanity's enduring bond with faith, nature and heritage.

In the serene heights of Ladha Dhar, where the Himalayas meet devotion, Baba Sabour continues to stand as a beacon of hope, unity and spiritual strength, inviting every traveller to experience one of Jammu and Kashmir's hidden treasures.