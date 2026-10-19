A Fashion Story from Ladakh” Makes a Mark at Lakmé Fashion Week partnered by FDCI 2026

*From the high-altitude pastures of Changthang, at approximately 14,000 feet, to the national fashion runway, Ladakh showcases its Pashmina heritage, with artisans bringing the story of its people, craftsmanship and living traditions to the forefront.*

*New Delhi, October 18, 2026:* The Union Territory of Ladakh showcased its rich textile heritage and contemporary creative identity at Lakmé Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2026 through a distinctive presentation titled *“The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh.”* Held on October 18, the concluding day of the Lakme Fashion Week partnered by FDCI at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi, the showcase celebrated Ladakh’s world-renowned Pashmina, indigenous textiles and traditional craftsmanship, with a special focus on the artisans and pastoral communities of Changthang who sustain this exceptional heritage.

The showcase was further enriched by a virtual address by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, who conveyed his appreciation for the region’s rich cultural legacy and emphasised the importance of connecting traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, entrepreneurship and wider markets. He highlighted the need to ensure that the benefits of growing recognition reach Pashmina herders, weavers, craftspeople, women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups, while preserving the authenticity of Ladakh’s indigenous traditions.

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In his message, the Lieutenant Governor observed that Ladakh’s traditional crafts possess immense potential for global recognition. He congratulated the Department of Industries and Commerce, UT Ladakh, for providing a prominent platform to local designers, artisans and traditional craft enterprises, and extended his best wishes to all participating designers, craftspeople and the organising team. He expressed confidence that initiatives of this nature would preserve Ladakh’s heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthening the region’s economic growth.

Situated at great heights above sea level, Ladakh is a region where extreme climatic conditions, dramatic landscapes and centuries-old traditions have shaped a distinctive way of life. The showcase brought this unique identity to the national fashion stage, presenting Ladakh not merely as a land of extraordinary natural beauty, but as a repository of exceptional craftsmanship, cultural knowledge and emerging creative enterprise.

*“The Fifth Season”* narrated the journey of Ladakh’s textile heritage from the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to contemporary fashion. At the heart of this story are the Changpa pastoralists, who rear the indigenous Changra goats, and the artisans and women whose specialised skills transform fine Pashmina fibre into exquisite textiles. Their knowledge, passed down through generations, represents the living heritage behind every thread of Ladakh Pashmina.

A particularly significant feature of the presentation was the participation of *artisans from Changthang*, whose presence on the runway brought the people behind the craft into the spotlight. Beyond the glamour of fashion, their participation honoured the skill, patience and dedication required to sustain traditional Pashmina craftsmanship in one of the world’s most challenging high-altitude environments. It also highlighted the importance of ensuring that the communities preserving this heritage benefit from its growing recognition and commercial potential.

The initiative was conceptualised and facilitated by the Department of Industries and Commerce, UT Ladakh, under the *Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India*, with support from FDCI. The initiative seeks to strengthen the visibility of Ladakh’s indigenous products, promote local designers and artisanal enterprises, and create opportunities for market access, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

Four distinguished designers and artisanal brands from Ladakh—Namza by Padma Yangchan, Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo, Changra Ladakh by Deskit Angmo, and Charkha Ladakh by Rigzin Yangdol—presented distinctive interpretations of the region’s textile heritage, combining traditional techniques with contemporary design.

Namza by Padma Yangchan opened the showcase with 18 ensembles featuring brocade fabrics and Pashmina, reinterpreting traditional textile elements through contemporary silhouettes. Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo presented 18 ensembles featuring self-designed silk prints inspired by the landscapes of Changthang, alongside contemporary interpretations of *snambu*, a traditional Ladakhi woollen textile. Changra Ladakh by Deskit Angmo and Charkha Ladakh by Rigzin Yangdol showcased handspun and handwoven Pashmina shawls, highlighting the authenticity and exceptional quality of Ladakh’s indigenous craftsmanship.

The presentation reached a special highlight with Shalini Passi as the showstopper, wearing an exquisite gown designed by Zilzom. The renowned Dashugs band complemented the showcase with a live musical performance, bringing together fashion, music and cultural storytelling in a celebration of Ladakh’s distinctive identity.

Since attaining Union Territory status in 2019, Ladakh has been advancing initiatives to strengthen local livelihoods, promote indigenous products and expand economic opportunities. The development of traditional crafts and handloom enterprises is an important part of this journey, connecting cultural preservation with entrepreneurship, employment and sustainable economic growth.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for *Aatmanirbhar Bharat*, and under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, efforts are being made to connect Ladakh’s traditional strengths with modern production systems, contemporary design and wider markets.

The Department of Industries and Commerce has been supporting the craft value chain through Common Facility Centres, skill-upgradation programmes, improved production facilities and assistance for traditional handloom enterprises. These initiatives aim to strengthen artisans’ skills, improve product quality, encourage innovation and create sustainable livelihood opportunities within local communities.

For Changthang’s Pashmina-producing communities, strengthening this value chain is particularly important. The journey from rearing Changra goats and collecting fine fibre to spinning, weaving, designing and marketing finished products offers opportunities to generate greater value locally and expand the economic benefits reaching pastoralists, artisans, women and entrepreneurs.

Ladakh’s participation at Lakmé Fashion Week partnered by FDCI, marks an important step towards bringing its textile traditions into contemporary fashion and luxury markets while preserving their authenticity and cultural significance. By presenting local designers and artisans on a prominent national platform, the initiative creates opportunities for greater industry engagement, collaborations and wider market visibility.

Building on this momentum, the *Ladakh Pashmina Conclave, scheduled for October 23–24 under the RAMP Scheme*, will bring together producers, artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and buyers to develop business linkages and explore new market opportunities. With more than 50 stalls and over 100 entrepreneurs and buyers expected to participate, the conclave will provide a platform for product showcases, direct buyer-seller engagement and potential long-term commercial partnerships.

While Lakmé Fashion Week has brought Ladakh’s craftsmanship to the national fashion spotlight, the Pashmina Conclave aims to strengthen the commercial connections needed to translate visibility into sustainable business opportunities. Together, these initiatives seek to position Ladakh Pashmina as both a treasured cultural inheritance and a source of economic empowerment for the communities that sustain it.

*“The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh”* is ultimately a story of people, heritage and possibility. As artisans from Changthang stepped onto the runway, they carried the identity of their communities, the knowledge of generations and the aspirations of a transforming Ladakh.

From the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to the fashion stage in New Delhi, Ladakh Pashmina continues its journey—connecting tradition with innovation, craftsmanship with enterprise, and local heritage with global opportunity.