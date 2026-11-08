Col Satish Singh Lalotra

slalotra4729@gmail.com

'Beyond the ceremonial exchange of sweets lies a powerful message of national solidarity, resolve, military morale, and India's enduring gratitude to those who guard its frontiers'.

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There are few personalities in a country who reflect and resonate the faces of countless countrymen; the prime minister of a nation-state is one such face which personifies such a stance. In a democratic dispensation, such a stance gathers more momentum, since it is the collective will of such masses that he carries on his shoulders and reflects. An epitome of such national consciousness can be aptly found in the persona of late British PM Sir Winston Churchill during the 2 WW when all odds were heavily stacked against England in the initial phases of the war. His clarion call to the countrymen from the pulpit of house of commons with the words -'We shall fight on the beeches' on 04 June 1940 shall go down in the annals of world history as one of the strongest ever calls to the nation in the darkest of hours of England while facing Nazi Germany. It is against this backdrop of raising the bar of collective will by the PM by aligning it with that of the armed forces during days of collective celebrations viz national days and festivals of mass adulation like Diwali etc ; that I have penned this write up. It is no news that the sentinels of our borders aka armed forces stand guard on the frontiers enabling millions of denizens to partake in festivities back home. But for them, these festivities would have come to a cropper. Diwali is the festival of lights, the triumph of good over evil, and the celebration of hope over despair. Across India, millions of families illuminate their homes, exchange sweets, offer prayers, and rejoice in the warmth of their togetherness. Yet, while the country glows with the radiance of earthen lamps, there are thousands of Indian soldiers for whom this festival is just another day of duty. Their Diwali may be spent beneath the towering Himalayas, amid the biting cold winds of a high altitude post, in the scorching deserts of Rajasthan, or in the remote forward positions along the LOC and the LAC.

As mentioned in my previous paragraph, it is against this backdrop that Prime Minister Modi's tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces year after year assumes importance of national dimensions. Since his first such visit to Siachen Glacier in 2014, the prime minister has repeatedly chosen to spend time with the armed forces personnel rather than confine himself to the familiar comforts of official celebrations. His visits to remote places like Gurez in Kashmir , Longewala in Rajasthan and other forward positions have become a recognizable and defining moment coinciding with such festivals as a new normal. Just last year, the prime minister was aboard INS Vikrant, extending this gesture of solidarity beyond the land frontiers to India's maritime defenders. The significance of such visits however extends far beyond a ceremonial meeting, the distribution of sweets, or the exchange of festive greetings. They represent a statement about leadership, national resolve bound by priorities, and finally the lasting relationship between the Indian state and those entrusted with its defence.

When the PM becomes one of the family

For a soldier posted hundreds of kilometers away from home, Diwali can be an emotionally demanding occasion. The absence of parents, a spouse, children and friends is felt more acutely when memories of family celebration return. A soldier may be surrounded by comrades, but the longing for home remains an inseparable part of military life. When the prime minister reaches a forward post to celebrate the festival, he brings something that cannot be measured in financial terms. He brings the warmth of national recognition. For those few moments, the soldier is reminded that the nation has not forgotten him, that his sacrifice is understood and that the highest political authority in the country acknowledges his service. PM Modi has repeatedly described the armed forces as his family. During his 2017 visit to Gurez , near the LOC , he exchanged greetings and sweets with the army and the BSF personnel. The symbolism was particularly powerful. Such gestures matter because military service demands not merely physical courage but also emotional endurance. The soldier who knows that his contribution is respected by the nation is strengthened by a sense of belonging to something larger than life. A visit cannot eliminate the hardships of deployment or substitute for the presence of loved ones. But it can communicate a simple and yet enduring message-'the nation stands with you'.

Message that transcends beyond the borders

The prime minister's presence at a forward location on such festivals has significance for the people of India as well. It brings the realities of military life into the consciousness of citizens who may otherwise experience the armed forces largely through the prism of parades, news reports, and occasional national emergencies. For a family lighting a lamp on Diwali in Delhi, Jammu, Pune, Chennai or a remote village , the sight of the prime minister celebrating with the soldiers serves as reminder of the unseen security that makes ordinary life possible . The freedom to celebrate, travel, conduct business and live without constantly worrying about external threats, in part rests on the readiness of those who stand guard as sentinels on our frontiers. This is an abiding lesson in citizenship. National security is not merely the responsibility of the governments of the day, or the armed forces; but a collective undertaking in which citizens must appreciate the cost that is being paid day after day and year after year by the nation. The family of the soldier also becomes part of this national story. By acknowledging soldiers on a festival day, the PM indirectly endorses these families and their quiet contribution to national security in unequivocal terms. A larger social value is thus foisted on all of us by such visits.

PM Modi's Diwali visits: 2014-2025

Here is a year by year list of where the Prime minister celebrated Diwali since he helmed country's affairs-

Morale : The invisible strength of the soldier

The cutting edge of a nation's military might rests on its soldiers, no matter how much technology or modernization is induced into the very sinews of its being. Weapons, modern technology, training, leadership etc are all sub-sets of a larger set. Often the soldier's conviction in his mission and faith in his comrades sustains him, and when the nation's highest leader pays him a visit in a place that was least anticipated by him that intangible facet known as morale gets a booster shot in his arm. A senior leader's visit to a forward area reinforces that intangibility in no uncertain terms. The value of such an interaction cannot be quantified in real terms. Indeed the real worth of such symbolic gestures lies in their connection with substantive action that can be only felt when one visits such places in person. When symbolic recognition and practical support reinforce each other, their cumulative effect can be powerful.

Strategic message to adversaries

A prime minister celebrating Diwali at a sensitive frontier leaving aside his trappings of office at New Delhi signals to the world at large that he along with his entire political leadership is willing to engage directly with the armed forces of the country at locations where real India begins. Such a visit should not be construed as part of a sabre rattling by India against its adversaries; but rather it should signify to the world at large that its sovereign reach has been sanctified by the highest in the land where its sentinels stand guard. India's borders present a diverse range of challenges with the LOC and the LAC demanding a constant vigil against infiltration and salami slicing to name a few. Desert frontiers and maritime approaches pose their own distinct challenges. The PM's presence at such places reminds the world that border security is not a distant administrative concern; but a national priority that has not been left in the limbo by the planners sitting at 'Raisina hills'.

Jammu & Kashmir: A meaningful connection

In Jammu & Kashmir, the symbolism of celebrating Diwali with soldiers assumes an additional dimension. The region has experienced conflict, cross- border terrorism, and has been at the cross-hairs of major Geo-Political upheavals; where the common masses have been at the receiving end of such mayhem. Modi's visit in 2017 to Gurez valley was cathartic in this context. Celebrating Diwali at Gurez under the direct gaze of Pakistani guns with army and BSF personnel catapulted the event to international realm with equal consequences. This gesture of the PM didn't go unnoticed with the masses taking such an event as a direct endorsement of co-terminus nature of aspirations both at central as well as UT level. In that sense, the Diwali lamp lit at a forward post by the high and mighty of India represents hope of a peaceful tomorrow.

Let every home remember the sentinel

As millions of lamps light up India on this Diwali, it is worth remembering that some of the brightest symbols of courage may be found far from the festive streets and decorated homes. They stand in freezing cold, patrol rugged mountain passes, watch over desert approaches, and maintain vigilance along the country's land and maritime frontiers. The PM's decision to celebrate Diwali with them gives this reality a public face. It connects the joy of the festival with the sacrifices that help preserve the conditions in which that joy can flourish. When the PM lights a lamp among the troops, he lights simultaneously the flame that personifies the sentiment it represents-that the distance between the frontier and the family home need not become a distance between the soldier and the nation. For every Diya glowing in an Indian home, there is a sentry standing watch somewhere on the frontier. And it is for such sentries that the PM Of the nation takes a sortie into some of the most inhospitable terrains found in the world to be with them year after year---for 'courage bequeaths courage'.

(The writer is a retired army officer)