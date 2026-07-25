A debutant team in Durand Cup carries a social message, shows integration

KOLKATA, July 24: Durand Cup, the oldest and one of the most prestigious football events in the country, is a test of endurance for all the participating teams, be it a new team or an established one. The Cup also provides a platform for new teams and players to showcase talent. There have been many success stories associated with the national tournament, which is now being managed by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

FC1, a team comprising players from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is one such team, which will be participating in the tournament for the first time.

When FC1 (FC One Kashmir) takes the field for its first-ever match, it will be the first real attempt to build a shared footballing identity across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh -- three regions whose players have often had the talent but not the stage.

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Usually, clubs are judged by what they win. FC1 is hoping to be judged by something harder to measure -- whether it can give an entire region a team to call its own.

The coaching team also reflects regional representation, with one coach from Jammu and another from Srinagar.

Even part of the club's name carries the message of integration. The "1" is meant to suggest one crest, one team, pulled together from three regions. Their first match is on August 3 against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Durand Cup for them is a chance to test themselves against clubs with far more history, in a tournament that doesn't hand out easy games.

FC1 will get that test straight away: The club has been drawn into Group F, based in Guwahati, alongside defending champion NorthEast United FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Bodoland FC - a group that pairs an established ISL side with two more of the region's grassroots-driven clubs.

The team is helmed by two coaches, Satpal Singh Kalya (AFC A licence holder) and Khalid Qayoom (AFC B licence holder). While, Kalya brings over 30 years of coaching experience in Jammu & Kashmir football, Khalid Qayoom is a former professional footballer, who played in the I-League before earning his coaching qualifications.

Head coach Khalid Qayoom said: "The Cup for us is not just a competition. It is a huge opportunity for us, the players and the managing team, to leave a mark that will hopefully last a long time." he said, adding, "Above all, it is an opportunity for every one of us to represent ourselves and to represent Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

There's also a cause attached to the team's debut. FC1, with an average age of 22, has dedicated its first season to water conservation, and teamed up with Puma on a jersey built around that theme -- clean lines meant to evoke water's movement and purity, a way of using the shirt to start conversations that go beyond the 90 minutes.

Founded in 2022 with a vision to identify, FC1 nurtures and promotes footballing talent from the region. Alongside football, the club has a broader mission to use sport as a platform to raise awareness about the global impact of climate change.

The team's media manager, Jehad Zaffar Shora, shares the idea: "This season, our sustainability campaign focuses on water conservation and the importance of preserving this vital resource. Our jersey, designed reflects this theme. It represents our connection with water and the need to preserve it."

The manager says the team expects to face strong and experienced teams.

Beyond the competition itself, the humid weather, significantly different from the conditions the players are accustomed to in Kashmir, will be an important challenge in terms of adaptation and performance.

"Travel is another significant consideration, particularly because we want to remain conscious of the environmental impact of our participation. We plan to travel one leg of the journey by air and the other by train to help reduce our overall carbon footprint. In addition, we intend to plant approximately 100 trees as part of our effort to offset a portion of the emissions associated with our Durand Cup journey," said Jehad Shora.

Win or lose, the debut itself matters for the team and the Cup. It's a sign of Indian football's footprint stretching further than its usual strongholds.

(UNI)