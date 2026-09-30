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Home / International / A commercial plane travelling from Dubai to  Israel is diverted to Saudi Arabia after distress call

A commercial plane travelling from Dubai to  Israel is diverted to Saudi Arabia after distress call

TEL AVIV, Sept 30:  A commercial plane traveling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, briefly raising concerns about a possible hijacking and prompting Israel to...

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Daily Excelsior
01:25 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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TEL AVIV, Sept 30:  A commercial plane traveling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, briefly raising concerns about a possible hijacking and prompting Israel to scramble warplanes.
Israeli media, citing security officials, said the incident stemmed from a feud between the plane's two pilots, and everyone on board was safe. The plane landed in Tabuk, a civilian and military base in the kingdom. (AP)
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