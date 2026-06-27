A Case of Statutory Breakdown, Institutional Vacuum and Concentration of Authority

Red Cross Governance in J&K

Dr. Dinesh Gupta

dinesh.secretaryoldagedjmu@gmail.com

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) is a statutory humanitarian institution governed by a legal framework approved by Parliament.

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IRCS Branch Committee Rules, 2017 were approved by Parliament and notified in the Gazette of India on 15 December 2017 with the objective of strengthening democratic governance, transparency, accountability and institutional oversight within Red Cross branches throughout the country. These Rules were formally adopted by the J&K UT Branch of IRCS on 27 May 2022.

The Rules were designed to strengthen accountability, transparency and democratic governance by ensuring that Red Cross affairs are managed through representative institutions in accordance with its Fundamental Principles.

The adoption of the Rules should have marked the beginning of a comprehensive restructuring process. Instead, the Rules were adopted merely on paper while their implementation remained absent in practice to date.

Several years after the adoption of the Rules, neither the State Managing Committee nor the District Managing Committees across the UT have been constituted and made functional in accordance with the statutory framework. This has resulted in a situation where the very bodies entrusted by law with governance, supervision, accountability, financial oversight and policy decisions are absent.

The most serious concern arises from the dissolution of the SMC on 02 August 2023. Once the principal governing body ceased to exist, a fundamental question emerged: who thereafter exercised statutory authority and under what legal mandate?

Under the Branch Committee Rules, 2017, the Managing Committee occupies a central position in the governance architecture of the Society. It is the body responsible for policy decisions, appointments, financial oversight, supervision of office bearers and institutional accountability. Removal of this statutory authority without simultaneous reconstitution effectively creates a governance vacuum.

The Rules clearly contemplate that the General Secretary is not intended to be an independent authority but rather the executive functionary responsible for implementing decisions of the AGM, the Managing Committee and its various committees. The office exists to execute institutional decisions, not to replace the institutions themselves.

Yet the manner in which the office of General Secretary has allegedly been filled in J&K raises significant concerns regarding compliance of the aforesaid Rules.

In July 2022, the additional charge of General Secretary, IRCS J&K UT Branch was assigned to the Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Srinagar. Assigning the leadership of a major humanitarian institution to an officer already holding substantial governmental responsibilities deprived the organization of dedicated leadership at a crucial stage when implementation of the newly adopted Rules required focused institutional reform and restructuring. During this period, little visible progress appears to have been made towards strengthening governance structures or expanding Red Cross activities.

Thereafter, with effect from 01 June 2023, another General Secretary was appointed. Ironically, the individual entrusted with implementing the Rules adopted in May 2022 over a period during which the State Managing Committee itself was dissolved and no effective governance mechanism was allowed to emerge in its place. As a result the institution gradually became centralized around individuals rather than representative bodies.

With effect from 01 June 2026, another officer was assigned additional charge of General Secretary, IRCS J&K UT Branch.

This continuing pattern of temporary or additional-charge appointments raises institutional concerns, as it provides continuity of office without addressing the need for durable governance structures and effective institutional leadership.

However, concerns have been raised that instead of building such a network, the organizational structure of the Red Cross in J&K has steadily weakened. In all 20 Districts, Red Cross activities are confined to administrative arrangements in which Deputy Commissioners function as Chairmen while subordinate officials perform secretarial responsibilities. The representative governance model envisaged under the Rules remains absent.

Equally troubling are concerns regarding the suppression of democratic processes at the district level. Despite elections conducted in Kathua, Jammu and Reasi Districts, the elected Managing Committees were not allowed to assume charge, thereby denying effect to the electoral mandate.

The issue extends beyond three districts. Across J&K, District Branches continue to function through administrative structures rather than through representative Managing Committees envisaged under the Rules. Such an arrangement cannot substitute the governance model mandated by the statutory framework.

The concerns become even more serious when viewed through the lens of financial governance. The Rules contemplate financial oversight through multiple institutional layers including the Treasurer, Finance Committee, Managing Committee, Executive Committees and AGM. These mechanisms are designed to ensure transparency, accountability and collective decision-making.

The Treasurer under the Rules is required to be elected by the Managing Committee and functions within a framework of collective accountability. The Treasurer regulates finances and accounts, advises on financial matters and places budgets and audited accounts before the Finance Committee, Managing Committee and AGM. The entire structure presupposes the existence of statutory bodies to whom the Treasurer remains answerable.

The situation presents a striking anomaly: the Treasurer's tenure had expired long ago, the SMC stands dissolved on 02-08-2023, no Finance Committee appears to be functioning, no AGM oversight is visible, yet financial powers continue to be exercised.

In practical terms, the entire Union Territory Branch is effectively being run by only two functionaries-the General Secretary and the Treasurer-without the statutory committees mandated under the Rules. Such a concentration of authority would be fundamentally inconsistent with the governance model approved by Parliament.

If the statutory bodies contemplated by law are absent, the system of checks and balances envisioned by Parliament effectively collapses. Financial management, administrative control and policy decisions become detached from institutional oversight, creating serious concerns regarding accountability and legality.

Continuation of authority beyond prescribed limits invites legal scrutiny.

Administrative approval and statutory authority are not always interchangeable concepts. Where the law requires decisions to be taken by a particular body i.e. State/District Level Managing Committee/Committees, the absence of that body creates a legal deficiency that cannot easily be cured through administrative practice alone.

The statutory organs created to govern the organization are absent, while administrative and financial authority continues to be exercised without the representative structures contemplated by law. Such a situation risks transforming an institution based on collective governance into one driven by centralized decision-making.

The issue is, therefore, much larger than individual appointments or administrative orders. It concerns the integrity of the governance framework itself. The question is whether the IRCS in J&K is functioning in accordance with the statutory model approved by Parliament and adopted by the Union Territory Branch, or whether that model has effectively been bypassed.

Democratic representation, financial accountability and institutional oversight remain essential safeguards against concentration of power.

There are not isolated procedural lapses but a sustained departure from the governance framework envisaged under the IRCS Branch Committee Rules, 2017. Such a departure would have implications extending beyond administrative legality to the very credibility, transparency and institutional integrity of the Red Cross movement in J&K.

The central issue ultimately remains simple yet profound: can a statutory humanitarian institution continue to function lawfully when the very bodies created by Parliament to govern it remain absent, while authority is exercised through executive arrangements and additional-charge appointments?

No SMC Meeting has been held since 27-05-2022, nor has any AGM been held for about ten years.

Until this question is conclusively addressed, concerns regarding legality, accountability, transparency, democratic governance and financial oversight within the J&K Red Cross are likely to persist.

(The author is Patron, IRCS, J&K Former Secretary, Jammu District, Jammu Region & Member, SMC of IRCS.)