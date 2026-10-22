A book on India-China competition and cooperation released in Shanghai

BEIJING, Oct 21 : The Indian Consulate in Shanghai has released a book on competition and cooperation between the two countries, jointly published by the India Foundation and China's Fudan University.

'The Dragon, The Elephant and The Emerging World Order: Between Competition and Cooperation ' was released at a special function hosted by the Indian Consulate General of Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Tuesday.

The event was attended by former Indian Union Minister and Chairman of the Governing Council of the India Foundation, Suresh Prabhu, among others.

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Mathur, in a speech at the meeting, highlighted the recent successful 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, sustained exchanges and cooperation, including through institutions such as the New Development Bank based in Shanghai, the Indian mission said in a post on social media. (PTI)