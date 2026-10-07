By Othmar von Matt

Guy Parmelin has been on a state visit to India since Monday. Accompanying him is Nik Gugger, the first Swiss parliamentarian of Indian origin. Prime Minister Modi invited him and his parents to return to India.

Nik Gugger had chosen his wardrobe for the state visit with meticulous care. For the political talks and lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Swiss National Councillor appeared in Indian attire: over a white silk shirt, he wore a champagne-coloured Modi jacket with gold stripes. He paired it with dark blue pleated trousers and dark blue shoes with white soles.

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His carefully prepared appearance drew attention: Gugger was the only member of the Swiss delegation dressed in Indian attire. Even many Indian ministers wore suits and ties. Gugger's choice of clothing would have consequences.

The politician from the Evangelical People's Party (EVP) is part of the Swiss delegation led by Federal President Guy Parmelin. It has been in India on a state visit since Monday. The focus is on economic exchange and cooperation in education and research. The two countries concluded two new agreements: one on migration and another on exchanges for young professionals.

Seated between the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister

When Gugger looked for his place at lunch in Hyderabad House, a prestigious government building in New Delhi, he could hardly believe his eyes. His hosts had seated him beside three statesmen: Prime Minister Modi was to his right, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to his left, and Federal President Guy Parmelin on the other side of Modi.

For Gugger, it was as though a Bollywood film had come true: just as in the dream world of Mumbai's film industry, the Swiss politician of Indian descent found a happy ending after difficult times and great effort, at the table of the Indian Prime Minister, one of the world's most powerful men. Modi represents the world's most populous country, with 1.47 billion people.

Gugger had been anxious about whether he would be able to make the trip to India at all. He had undergone three heart operations during the summer and missed all but one day of the autumn parliamentary session. His doctors, however, gave him the green light to fly.

When Gugger and Modi greeted each other, a smile crossed the Prime Minister's face. They communicated in a blend of Hindi and English ("Hinglish"). "You are well dressed," Modi said in greeting to the National Councillor. He immediately noticed that Gugger was wearing a so-called Modi jacket, just as he was. This jacket is a modern version of the Nehru jacket, named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. Modi helped make this elegant Indian style popular again: a sleeveless jacket with a closed front and a stand-up collar.

"I have already heard about you," Modi told Gugger. "Tell me how you came to Switzerland as an Indian child." Gugger was born in India and adopted by a Swiss couple. He is the first Swiss parliamentarian with Indian roots. As a bridge-builder, Gugger was actively involved in the free trade agreement that Switzerland and India concluded in 2024.

The Indian hosts gave the lunch a Swiss-Indian touch. The dishes included Ambila barley soup, Farrukhabadi-Alukam raclette, Lapsi nut tart and masala chai ice cream. During the meal, Modi and Gugger discussed their origins. The Prime Minister was born in the state of Gujarat and grew up in modest circumstances. Gugger was born in Karnataka and spent his first four years with his Swiss adoptive parents in Kerala

The German composer Ludwig van Beethoven was also a topic of conversation. The second movement of one of his symphonies was on the programme for the concert during the lunch in honour of Federal President Parmelin.

In the photographs taken with Gugger, India's Prime Minister looks completely relaxed. "For me, the exchange with Modi was a quiet recognition of my good offices," Gugger says. He emphasises that much can be achieved in politics through "openness, trust, nurturing relationships and building community". He also follows the principle of finding joy in life and showing interest in the person opposite him.

On Monday evening, a state banquet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu took place at the presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan. There, too, the hosts had seated Gugger beside the President.

Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special gesture. He invited Nik Gugger and his parents, Fritz and Elisabeth Gugger, to return to India. "It touches me," National Councillor Gugger says, "that people keep placing their trust in me."