9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah activities conclude

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 9: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today presided over the closing ceremony of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah held here at Maitra, marking the successful culmination of month-long activities aimed at promoting nutrition awareness, healthy dietary practices and community participation in combating malnutrition.

The programme was attended by District Programme Poshan Officer Abdul Qayoom; Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Rhythm Jandyal and other concerned officers and officials of the ICDS Department.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers, Helpers and beneficiaries, highlighting the crucial role of grassroot functionaries in achieving the objectives of Poshan Abhiyaan.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the sincerity, dedication and commitment of Anganwadi Workers in discharging their responsibilities. He congratulated the ICDS Department and its entire frontline workforce for successfully conducting Rashtriya Poshan Maah activities across the district.

The DC observed that Anganwadi Workers play a multifaceted role in delivering government services, extending beyond nutritional support to include community mobilisation, awareness generation, maternal and child healthcare and early childhood education. He appreciated their sustained efforts in reaching beneficiaries in remote and difficult areas and underscored their vital contribution to the effective implementation of government welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, District Programme Officer Poshan highlighted the significant role of Anganwadi Workers in implementing nutrition-related interventions at the grassroots level. He appreciated their dedicated efforts in ensuring the delivery of services, particularly in far-flung and geographically challenging areas of the district.

Earlier, CDPO, in her introductory address, highlighted the importance of Rashtriya Poshan Maah in generating awareness about nutrition, maternal and child health and early childhood care.