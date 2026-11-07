9th Inter-collegiate Table Tennis tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Government College of Education, Canal Road, Jammu, organised the 9th Inter-collegiate Table Tennis Tournament under the aegis of Cluster University of Jammu, with participation of all five constituent colleges. Government SPMR College of Commerce emerged winners in the men's category, while GGM Science College clinched the women's title.

The tournament was held under the overall supervision of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Jyoti Parihar. Prof. Satish Kumar Sharma, HOD Hindi and Officiating Principal, was the chief guest, while Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Sports, Cluster University of Jammu, was the special guest.

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The inaugural ceremony commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and special guest. Dr J S Soodan, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, welcomed the guests and participants, while highlighting the importance of sports in developing discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship. Prof. Satish Sharma encouraged students to adopt sports as a hobby, while Dr. Vinod Bakshi stressed the role of sports in the overall development of students. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Tanpreet Singh Bagga, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, GCOE.