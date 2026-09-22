9th Inter-College Sports meet begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: GGM Science College, Jammu, organised the opening ceremony of the 9th Inter-College Sports Meet 2026-27 under the banner of Cluster University of Jammu. Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, GCW Gandhi Nagar, was the chief guest, while Dr Naveen Anand, Nodal Principal, GCW Parade, and Dr Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, General Secretary, Amateur Kabaddi Association of J&K, were the guests of honour and special guest respectively.

Principal GGM Science College, Prof (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta, felicitated the guests with bouquets and mementoes. Dr Kulvinder Kour presented mementoes to the Director Physical Education and Sports, Cluster University of Jammu, and College Directors of Physical Education and Sports for their contribution.

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Dr Kulvinder Kour urged players to compete with discipline, sportsmanship and respect for rules, while Prof. Romesh Kumar Gupta stressed fair play and safety. Captains of participating teams also took the sportsmanship pledge.

The meet was inaugurated with the release of tricolour balloons, followed by a football match between GGM Science College and SPMR College. The match ended 0-0 in regulation time, before SPMR College won the penalty shootout by 6-5.