989 with heinous criminal antecedents among 2,873 identified in Parliament march violence

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 27: Delhi Police have found that 989 of the 2,873 people identified through CCTV footage for their alleged role in the Parliament March violence last Monday have criminal antecedents in heinous offences.

According to Delhi Police sources, the verification exercise revealed that the identified accused include 101 persons booked in murder cases, 284 in dacoity and robbery cases, 92 in sexual assault and other crimes against women and children, 229 under the Arms Act, 135 in snatching cases, 67 under the NDPS Act and 19 in kidnapping cases.

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The findings have been compiled in a report submitted to the Government, sources said.

They said many of those identified are habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases against them.

Of the 101 accused in murder cases, sources said 42 had been booked in two or more cases, while 12 had criminal histories involving 10 or more cases.

Similarly, 155 of the 284 accused in dacoity and robbery cases had multiple criminal cases registered against them, including 31 who had been booked in at least 10 cases.

Delhi Police sources said the criminal background verification was carried out after analysing CCTV footage and other evidence related to the violence, during which police personnel were allegedly attacked and several vehicles were vandalised.

The exercise, they added, was aimed at establishing the criminal profiles of those identified in the incident.