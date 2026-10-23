98% of sanctioned pucca houses for ST community under PMAY-G completed in J&K: GoI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Around 98% of the sanctioned pucca houses for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Jammu and Kashmir have been completed as on October 20, 2026, according to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Launched on April 1, 2016, PMAY-G is a flagship welfare scheme of the Government of India aimed at providing pucca houses with basic amenities to rural households that are homeless or living in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

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According to the Ministry's figures, 1,07,483 ST households have been registered as eligible beneficiaries to apply for the pucca houses under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 1,07,150 houses have been sanctioned, and 1,05,293, or around 98 per cent, have been completed.

As of October 20, a total of 1,857 sanctioned houses were yet to be completed, while 333 registered beneficiaries were awaiting sanction, as per the data shared by the Ministry.

Rajouri has recorded the highest number of completed houses at 31,625 against 32,098 sanctioned, followed by Poonch, where 22,322 houses have been completed against 22,349 sanctioned.

Reasi has reported 11,682 completed houses against 12,064 sanctioned, while Ramban has completed 6,641 out of 6,816 sanctioned houses.

Kishtwar has recorded 5,152 completions against 5,275 sanctioned houses, while Doda has completed 4,233 out of 4,288. Udhampur has reported 3,786 completed houses against 3,935 sanctioned, while Kathua has completed 3,625 out of 3,747.

Jammu district has recorded 1,488 completed houses against 1,537 sanctioned, while Samba has completed 213 out of 230.

Among the Kashmir districts, Anantnag has reported 4,515 completed houses against 4,670 sanctioned, while Kupwara has recorded 2,138 completions out of 2,144 sanctioned houses. Bandipora has completed 2,108 houses against 2,129 sanctioned, while Ganderbal has reported 1,872 completions against 1,892.

Kulgam has completed 1,218 houses against 1,270 sanctioned, while Baramulla has recorded 601 completions out of 608 sanctioned houses. Pulwama has completed 851 houses against 866 sanctioned, while Shopian has reported 891 completions against 897.

Budgam has recorded 282 completed houses against 285 sanctioned, while Srinagar has completed all 50 houses sanctioned under the scheme.