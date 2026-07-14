9 Indians enter finals, 6 bronze medals secured in Asian U-19 Boxing C’ships

JAKARTA, July 13: India continued its dominant run at the Asian Boxing Championships on Monday with nine boxers advancing to the finals across U-19 men's and women's categories, while six boxers secured bronze medals following the semifinal bouts here.

All eight Indian women boxers delivered outstanding performances to reach the finals.

Chahat (60kg) secured a commanding 5:0 win over Pei-Chun Tsai (TPE), while Anshika (75kg) registered an RSC win in the first round against An-Chi Tseng (TPE).

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Megha Sheokand (80kg) advanced after her opponent from Vietnam was unable to continue (abandoned bout), and Prachi Tokas (+81kg) sealed her place in the final with an RSC victory in the first round against Shu-Shian Wang (TPE).

Along with earlier winners, India confirmed all eight finalists in the U-19 women's category.

In the U-19 Men's category, two Indian boxers progressed to the finals.

Aditya (55kg) delivered a strong performance, defeating Korea's Hyeonmin Lee via RSC in the second round, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Kyrgyzstan's Aitbek Berdimuratov.

Six boxers signed off with bronze medals after losing the semifinals.

On Sunday, eight Indian boxers had advanced to the finals across men's and women's U-23 categories.

In the U-23 women's category, five Indian boxers moved to the finals.

Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee of Korea, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered a win against Sarii Kokufu of Japan.

Kajal (65kg) sailed past Gulzina Melsvek of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. In all the bouts, referees had to stop the contest due to the Indians' overwhelming domination.

In the higher weight categories, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha of Uzbekistan while Priyanka (+80kg) recorded an emphatic 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy Kazakhstan.

In the U-23 men's category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals.

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision.

Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over a Kyrgyzstan opponent to secure his place in the final.

India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes.

In the U-23 women's category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg).

In the U-23 men's category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg). (PTI)