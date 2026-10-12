9 faculty members of CUJ named among world’s top 2% scientists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Nine faculty members of Central University of Jammu have been recognised among the world's top 2% scientists in the Stanford-Elsevier global database, a distinction based on citation impact across scientific fields and sub-fields.

The recognition spans Environmental Sciences, Materials Science, Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science.

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The faculty members are Prof Deepak Pathania, Prof Richa Kothari, Prof Vinay Kumar, Prof Uday Pratap Singh, Prof Rakesh Kumar Jha, Prof Pawan Kumar, Dr Pardeep Kumar Singh, Dr Sachin Kumar Gupta and Dr K Kuppusamy.

Their work covers a wide range of research areas. Prof Deepak Pathania, Department of Environmental Sciences, works on polymer nanocomposites, adsorption and photocatalysis, and the removal of emerging contaminants from water and wastewater. Prof Richa Kothari, also of Environmental Sciences, works on bioenergy, low-cost wastewater treatment and solar-energy-based treatment technologies. Prof Vinay Kumar, Department of Physics and Astronomical Sciences, works in materials science, nanophosphors and nanomaterials for sensing and photovoltaic applications. Prof Uday Pratap Singh, Department of Mathematics, works on nonlinear dynamical systems, soft computing and image processing. Prof Rakesh Kumar Jha, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, works on 5G/6G, wireless networks, IoT and network security. Prof Pawan Kumar, Department of Chemistry & Chemical Sciences, works on nanomaterials, photocatalysis and analytical and materials chemistry. Dr Pardeep Kumar Singh, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, works on IoT, wireless sensor networks and information security. Dr. Sachin Kumar Gupta, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, works on UAV communication, wireless networking, IoT and network security.